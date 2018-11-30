finanzen.net
01.07.2019 20:57
Bewerten
(0)

EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

01-Jul-2019 / 20:57 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

Zurich, 01.07.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG appoints Daniel Sutter as the new Head of Finance & Controlling of ASMALLWORLD AG. Mr. Sutter will officially take over the position on 1st August 2019.

As Head of Finance & Controlling, Mr. Sutter will be responsible for internal accounting as well as external reporting. He will be responsible for the company's financial controlling and for the preparation of the annual accounts according to Swiss GAAP FER as well as the Swiss Code of Obligations. In addition, he is responsible for the financial supervision of all subsidiaries and harmonising the accounting processes across the growing ASMALLWORLD Group.

In the coming weeks Stefan Keller, the previous Head of Finance & Controlling, will support in the transfer of responsibilities to Daniel ensuring that all relevant knowledge is retained within the company. Mr. Keller, who held the position during the company's going public and developed its controlling systems and processes, will leave the company after a successful handover to take a professional break.

Daniel Sutter brings a wealth of relevant experience and know-how to ASMALLWORLD

Mr. Sutter successfully completed his studies in business administration at the University of St. Gallen HSG and subsequently trained as a Swiss Certified Public Accountant. He has over 8 years of experience as an auditor at PwC, where he worked in the areas of Trade, Industries & Services and Financial Services. He has advised companies in a wide range of industries, from local SMEs to large listed international corporations.

During his time at PwC, Mr. Sutter specialised in the area of consolidated financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER, which is the accounting standard used by ASMALLWORLD AG. With this expertise, he will further professionalise the company's systems and processes during its growth phase.

 

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com

 

The ASMALLWORLD Group

Our vision is to build the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, we operate a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires our members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from regular get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, a nightlife concierge that offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates the ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.luxuryBARED.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: ASMALLWORLD AG
Löwenstrasse 40
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0404880129
Valor: A2JE3W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 834233

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

834233  01-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834233&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu ASMALLWORLD AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:57 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter wird neuer Head of Finance & Controlling (EQS Group)
25.06.19
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG präsentiert eine neue iOS App für ihre Travel & Lifestyle Community (EQS Group)
13.06.19
Ermittlungen gegen Asmallworld (ARD)
13.06.19
Die Schweizer Börse nimmt Asmallworld unter die Lupe (Handelszeitung)
13.06.19
Börsenregeln verletzt?: Six ermittelt gegen Liotard-Vogts Elite-Netzwerk Asmallworld (Blick)
13.06.19
Börsenregeln verletzt?: SIX ermittelt gegen Liotard-Vogts Elite-Netzwerk Asmallworld (Blick)
05.06.19
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: First Class & More lanciert englischsprachigen Service mit neuer Webseite (EQS Group)
03.06.19
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG gibt bekannt, dass ihre Aktien ab dem 3. Juni 2019 ebenfalls auf XETRA handelbar sind (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ASMALLWORLD News
RSS Feed
ASMALLWORLD zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ASMALLWORLD AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ASMALLWORLD News

25.06.19EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG releases brand new iOS app for its Travel & Lifestyle Community
25.06.19EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG präsentiert eine neue iOS App für ihre Travel & Lifestyle Community
05.06.19EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: First Class & More lanciert englischsprachigen Service mit neuer Webseite
03.06.19EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG gibt bekannt. dass ihre Aktien ab dem 3. Juni 2019 ebenfalls auf XETRA handelbar sind
05.06.19EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: First Class & More expands its services in English and launches new website
03.06.19EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG announces that its shares will be traded on XETRA
13.06.19Ermittlungen gegen Asmallworld
13.06.19Die Schweizer Börse nimmt Asmallworld unter die Lupe
13.06.19Börsenregeln verletzt?: SIX ermittelt gegen Liotard-Vogts Elite-Netzwerk Asmallworld
13.06.19Börsenregeln verletzt?: Six ermittelt gegen Liotard-Vogts Elite-Netzwerk Asmallworld
Weitere ASMALLWORLD News
Anzeige

Inside

Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
DZ BANK - Gold-Rallye in vollem Gange
ING Markets: DAX mit Gap-up!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones ohne Bullen und Bären
Apple greift wieder nach der Krone
US-Dollar Prognose für das dritte Quartal: Dollar unter der Last von Fed, BIP und Handelskriegen
HSBC: BMW will auf die Überholspur, Tesla droht Rückschlag
Vontobel: Litecoin & Zertifikat - eine interessante Symbiose
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ASMALLWORLD-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

ASMALLWORLD Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch und schließt deutlich fester -- Dow im Plus -- USA und China wollen Gespräche wiederaufnehmen -- Deutsche Bank: Bericht über massiven Stellenabbau

Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden an Gates-Stiftung. BVB verpflichtet spanischen Jugend-Nationalspieler Morey. Bayer wettet mit 215 Millionen Dollar auf neuartige Krebstherapie. Commerzbank-Kurs brockt Bankenrettungsfonds Milliardenverlust ein. Huawei-Bann ausgesetzt: Rückschlag für Ericsson und Nokia.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:10 Uhr
DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch und schließt deutlich fester -- Dow im Plus -- USA und China wollen Gespräche wiederaufnehmen -- Deutsche Bank: Bericht über massiven Stellenabbau
Immobilien
21:13 Uhr
Die Immobilienbranche im Wandel: Wachsende Investitionen in Digitalisierung erwartet
Sonstiges
21:21 Uhr
Neu: Sicher und einfach Bitcoin handeln
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403