EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ASMALLWORLD AG: Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling



01-Jul-2019 / 20:57 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Daniel Sutter named new Head of Finance & Controlling

Zurich, 01.07.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG appoints Daniel Sutter as the new Head of Finance & Controlling of ASMALLWORLD AG. Mr. Sutter will officially take over the position on 1st August 2019.

As Head of Finance & Controlling, Mr. Sutter will be responsible for internal accounting as well as external reporting. He will be responsible for the company's financial controlling and for the preparation of the annual accounts according to Swiss GAAP FER as well as the Swiss Code of Obligations. In addition, he is responsible for the financial supervision of all subsidiaries and harmonising the accounting processes across the growing ASMALLWORLD Group.

In the coming weeks Stefan Keller, the previous Head of Finance & Controlling, will support in the transfer of responsibilities to Daniel ensuring that all relevant knowledge is retained within the company. Mr. Keller, who held the position during the company's going public and developed its controlling systems and processes, will leave the company after a successful handover to take a professional break.

Daniel Sutter brings a wealth of relevant experience and know-how to ASMALLWORLD

Mr. Sutter successfully completed his studies in business administration at the University of St. Gallen HSG and subsequently trained as a Swiss Certified Public Accountant. He has over 8 years of experience as an auditor at PwC, where he worked in the areas of Trade, Industries & Services and Financial Services. He has advised companies in a wide range of industries, from local SMEs to large listed international corporations.

During his time at PwC, Mr. Sutter specialised in the area of consolidated financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER, which is the accounting standard used by ASMALLWORLD AG. With this expertise, he will further professionalise the company's systems and processes during its growth phase.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan Luescher, CEO

Bellerivestrasse 241

CH-8008 Zurich

press@asw.com

The ASMALLWORLD Group

Our vision is to build the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, we operate a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires our members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from regular get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, a nightlife concierge that offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates the ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.luxuryBARED.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com