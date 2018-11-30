EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

ASMALLWORLD AG shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors



12-Apr-2019 / 21:41 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Zurich, 12.04.2019 - At today's annual general meeting of shareholders, ASMALLWORLD AG's shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders approved the annual report, ASMALLWORLD AG's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2018 business year (99.9% of votes) and discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board (91.7% of votes). The annual loss of the Company will be carried forward (99.7% of votes).

Patrick Liotard-Vogt (99.6% of votes), Michael Manz (99.7% of votes), Jan Luescher (99.7% of votes), and Alexander Koenig (99.6% of votes) have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for additional twelve-month terms, with Patrick Liotard-Vogt also re-elected as Chairman.

Within the Board of Directors, Patrick Liotard-Vogt (99.5% of votes) and Michael Manz (99.7% of votes) will serve on the compensation committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as ASMALLWORLD AG's auditors (99.9% of votes) and bellpark legal AG as independent proxy (99.9% of votes).

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors' remuneration for the 2020 business year (99.4% of votes), the Executive Board's fixed salary for the 2019 business year (99.4% of votes), the Executive Board's variable salary for the 2019 business year (99.3% of votes) as well as a performance-related remuneration for the Executive Board for the 2018 business year (99.3% of votes).

The shareholders who attended the meeting represented 8'004'152 votes, equal to 70% of the share capital.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan Luescher, CEO

Bellerivestrasse 241

CH-8008 Zurich

press@asw.com



The ASMALLWORLD Group

Our vision is to build the world's largest travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury



Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, we operate a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires our members to make new connections, travel better, and experience more.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from regular get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD ecosystem are:

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

LuxuryBARED, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges

The World's Finest Clubs, a nightlife concierge that offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates the ASMALLWORLD Hotel Collection and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.luxuryBARED.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com