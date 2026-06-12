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EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim and increases outlook for 2026/27

13.06.26 08:18 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim and increases outlook for 2026/27

13-Jun-2026 / 08:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim and increases outlook for 2026/27

 

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Leoben – AT&S has reached agreements with its customer AMD and another leading technology company on key terms for expanding production capacity for high-end IC substrates in the fields of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Given the continued strong demand for AI infrastructure and advanced packaging technologies, the agreements will support the installation of additional production capacity at the existing plant and in the previously unused building of the second plant in Kulim, Malaysia. As of now, the € 1.5 to 2.0 billion investments required for this are fully supported and financed by long-term customer commitments, which remain subject to final negotiation and execution.

 

Based on these agreements, AT&S is increasing its outlook for the fiscal year 2026/27 and now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of 45–55% (previously: 30–35%) and an EBITDA margin of 32–37% (previously: 25–29%). Capital expenditure will amount to € 1.0–1.2 billion (previously: € 400 million), with a significantly positive operating free cash flow.

 

 

 

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at www.ats.net

 

 

Media download:

In the AT&S media portal https://ats.canto.de/v/press you find media material on AT&S.

Media contact:

Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

Contact Investor Relations:

Philipp Gebhardt, Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Austria
www.ats.net



End of Inside Information

13-Jun-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0
E-mail: ir@ats.net
Internet: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
WKN: 922230
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2345502

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2345502  13-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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