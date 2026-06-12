EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim and increases outlook for 2026/27
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EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
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AT&S expands AI substrate capacity in Kulim and increases outlook for 2026/27
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Leoben – AT&S has reached agreements with its customer AMD and another leading technology company on key terms for expanding production capacity for high-end IC substrates in the fields of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Given the continued strong demand for AI infrastructure and advanced packaging technologies, the agreements will support the installation of additional production capacity at the existing plant and in the previously unused building of the second plant in Kulim, Malaysia. As of now, the € 1.5 to 2.0 billion investments required for this are fully supported and financed by long-term customer commitments, which remain subject to final negotiation and execution.
Based on these agreements, AT&S is increasing its outlook for the fiscal year 2026/27 and now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of 45–55% (previously: 30–35%) and an EBITDA margin of 32–37% (previously: 25–29%). Capital expenditure will amount to € 1.0–1.2 billion (previously: € 400 million), with a significantly positive operating free cash flow.
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AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at www.ats.net
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In the AT&S media portal https://ats.canto.de/v/press you find media material on AT&S.
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Media contact:
Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications
Contact Investor Relations:
Philipp Gebhardt, Vice President Investor Relations
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
End of Inside Information
13-Jun-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 3842200-0
|E-mail:
|ir@ats.net
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
|WKN:
|922230
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2345502
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2345502 13-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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