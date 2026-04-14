EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates
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EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
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AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Leoben – As increasingly more computing power is required in the field of artificial intelligence, demand by a key customer for high-end IC substrates of AT&S is growing. To be able to manufacture these substrates on a larger scale, the Management Board of AT&S has decided today to expand capacity at its location in Chongqing, China. The required investments in the high double-digit million range will be fully financed based on long-term customer agreements. The company expects a positive effect on EBIT, also in the high double-digit million range, from these measures in the financial year 2026/27.
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions
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AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at www.ats.net
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On the AT&S media portal https://ats.canto.de/v/press you will find continuously updated picture material on AT&S.
Media contact:
Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications
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Contact Investor Relations:
Philipp Gebhardt, Vice President Investor Relations
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
End of Inside Information
20-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 3842200-0
|E-mail:
|ir@ats.net
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|ISIN:
|AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
|WKN:
|922230
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2330976
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2330976 20-May-2026 CET/CEST
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