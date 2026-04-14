DAX24.737 +1,4%Est505.976 +2,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,04 +3,5%Nas26.270 +1,5%Bitcoin66.735 +0,9%Euro1,1628 +0,2%Öl105,0 -5,3%Gold4.547 +1,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 Micron Technology 869020 Commerzbank CBK100 Microsoft 870747 Intel 855681 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: DAX schließtl weit im Plus -- US-Börsen höher -- Ölpreise sinken -- EU: USA bekommen Zollvorteile -- BASF, CSG, Cerebras, Chip-Aktien, OHB, BYD, Siemens Energy, RENK im Fokus
Top News
Robo-Advisor Vergleich 04/2026 - Die besten Robo-Advisor im Test Robo-Advisor Vergleich 04/2026 - Die besten Robo-Advisor im Test
Mega-IPO für OpenAI-Aktie? ChatGPT-Macher dürfte mit mehr als einer Billion Dollar bewertet werden Mega-IPO für OpenAI-Aktie? ChatGPT-Macher dürfte mit mehr als einer Billion Dollar bewertet werden
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates

20.05.26 20:15 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
AT & S (AT&S)
105,00 EUR 2,80 EUR 2,74%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates

20-May-2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Leoben – As increasingly more computing power is required in the field of artificial intelligence, demand by a key customer for high-end IC substrates of AT&S is growing. To be able to manufacture these substrates on a larger scale, the Management Board of AT&S has decided today to expand capacity at its location in Chongqing, China. The required investments in the high double-digit million range will be fully financed based on long-term customer agreements. The company expects a positive effect on EBIT, also in the high double-digit million range, from these measures in the financial year 2026/27.

 

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at www.ats.net

 

Media download:

On the AT&S media portal https://ats.canto.de/v/press you will find continuously updated picture material on AT&S.

Media contact:

Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

Contact Investor Relations:

Philipp Gebhardt, Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net

 

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Austria
www.ats.net

 



End of Inside Information

20-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0
E-mail: ir@ats.net
Internet: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02
WKN: 922230
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2330976

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2330976  20-May-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AT & S (AT&S)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AT & S (AT&S)

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2012AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenErste Bank AG
23.03.2012AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
27.01.2012AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenErste Bank AG
18.11.2011AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenErste Bank AG
18.11.2011AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik buyErste Group Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2012AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenErste Bank AG
23.03.2012AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
27.01.2012AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenErste Bank AG
18.11.2011AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik kaufenErste Bank AG
18.11.2011AT&S Austria TechnologieSystemtechnik buyErste Group Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.04.2009AT&S haltenErste Bank AG
30.01.2009AT&S haltenErste Bank AG
03.11.2008AT&S haltenErste Bank AG
22.10.2008AT&S neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.08.2008AT&S holdRaiffeisen Centrobank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.11.2009AT&S verkaufenErste Bank AG
19.05.2009AT&S neues KurszielJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2008AT&S underweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.2008AT&S underweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.01.2007AT&S strikt meidenFrankfurter Tagesdienst

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AT & S (AT&S) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen