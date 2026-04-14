EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates

EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates



20-May-2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST

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AT&S expands capacity for AI substrates

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Leoben – As increasingly more computing power is required in the field of artificial intelligence, demand by a key customer for high-end IC substrates of AT&S is growing. To be able to manufacture these substrates on a larger scale, the Management Board of AT&S has decided today to expand capacity at its location in Chongqing, China. The required investments in the high double-digit million range will be fully financed based on long-term customer agreements. The company expects a positive effect on EBIT, also in the high double-digit million range, from these measures in the financial year 2026/27.

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions

Wer­bung Wer­bung

AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation – through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at www.ats.net

Media download:

On the AT&S media portal https://ats.canto.de/v/press you will find continuously updated picture material on AT&S.

Media contact:

Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications

Phone: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Contact Investor Relations:

Philipp Gebhardt, Vice President Investor Relations

Phone: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt@ats.net

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13

8700 Leoben / Austria

www.ats.net