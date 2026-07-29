EQS-Adhoc: audius SE: Significant Growth of 23% in the First Half of the Year / EBITDA Growth of 16% / Full-Year Outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: audius SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

audius SE: Significant Growth of 23% in the First Half of the Year / EBITDA Growth of 16% / Full-Year Outlook



21-Aug-2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





According to preliminary, unaudited figures, audius once again posted significant growth in the first half of 2026. Total revenue rose by 23% to 58.5 million EUR, compared to 47.5 million EUR in the prior year. At the same time, EBITDA rose by 16% to EUR 3.3 million, up from EUR 2.9 million in the prior year.

While the figures continue to show a very positive growth trend, the company’s own targets were not sufficiently met. In particular, the expected organic growth could not be achieved quickly enough in the challenging economic environment.

At the same time, the intensified sales activities launched in recent months are showing a very positive trend and point to significant growth ahead. As a result, the order backlog as of June 30, 2026, rose significantly once again compared to the previous year, reaching EUR 103.1 million.

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However, audius hast o assume that these new orders will not contribute sufficiently to revenue this year to meet the planned targets; rather, they will contribute to success only in fiscal year 2027.

Consequently, the Executive Board has decided to adjust the full-year forecast. audius now expects total revenue of approximately EUR 120 million (previously more than EUR 125 million) and EBITDA in the range of EUR 8–9 million (previously more than EUR 10 million).

In addition to accelerating growth, audius remains focused on profitability. To this end, a restructuring program was launched that includes not only reductions in personnel costs but also efficiency gains through artificial intelligence.

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The semiannual report will be published on August 27. audius will host an earnings call on the same day at 10 a.m. via the AIRTIME platform. You can register via the following link: https://www.appairtime.com/event/0e8dc723-b885-4bce-b024-27b9927a83c3

About audius

The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with more than 900 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Mobile Networks & Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact

audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

