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EQS-Adhoc: Aumann has decided to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board for another five years and to increase the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to €1.11

21.05.26 08:46 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Aumann has decided to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board for another five years and to increase the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to €1.11

21-May-2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Aumann has decided to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board for another five years and to increase the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to €1.11

Beelen, 21 May 2026

The Supervisory Board of Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) resolved on 13 May 2026 to reappoint the current members of the Executive Board. The terms of office of Mr. Sebastian Roll (CEO) and Mr. Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO) as members of the Executive Board of Aumann AG, which were originally set to expire on 30 June 2026, have been extended until 30 June 2031. The strategic objective for the coming five years is to position Aumann as a cross-industry automation specialist with strong positions in the field of E-mobility as well as in new growth markets such as aerospace, clean tech, and life sciences. Acquisitions are expected to play an increasingly important role in this regard.

Furthermore, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 August 2026, in addition to the previously announced basic dividend of €0.25, an additional special dividend of €0.86 per dividend-bearing share for the 2025 financial year. In total, the dividend would thus amount to €1.11 per share. Based on the current 12,917,048 ordinary shares entitled to dividends, this corresponds to a total payout of approximately €14.3 million.

With net liquidity of €144.2 million as at 31 March 2026, Aumann continues to have substantial funds available for organic and inorganic growth.
Person making the notification: Jan-Henrik Pollitt, CFO

Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, Registration number: HRB 16399
 


End of Inside Information

21-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331040

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2331040  21-May-2026 CET/CEST

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