EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis expects FY 2026/27 operating earnings before taxes below market expectations due to extended ramp-up of Richmond
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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Aurubis expects FY 2026/27 operating earnings before taxes below market expectations due to extended ramp-up of Richmond
Hamburg, Nov. 24, 2026 – Aurubis AG expects operating earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal year 2026/27 to be between € 430 million and € 530 million, and thus below current market expectations.
An extended ramp-up of the newly built Aurubis Richmond plant in Georgia (US) contributes to this development, as individual components of the smelting furnaces require modification. Based on current assessments, the technical ramp-up of the plant will be reached in the second half of 2028.
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According to preliminary calculations, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes of € 516 million in fiscal year 2025/26 (previous year: € 355 million); IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes in fiscal year 2025/26 amounted to € 1,535 million (previous year: € 727 million). The final results for the 2025/26 fiscal year will be published on December 2, 2026.
End of Inside Information
24-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|k.nagayama@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242
|EQS News ID:
|2441186
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2441186 24-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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