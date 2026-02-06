DAX22.343 +0,2%Est505.517 +0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,0000 +5,8%Nas20.948 -2,2%Bitcoin59.029 +2,8%Euro1,1480 -0,2%Öl115,0 +0,4%Gold4.564 +1,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 BYD A0M4W9 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Vonovia A1ML7J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX unentschlossen -- Bayer: EU-Freigabe für Finerenon erhalten -- Novo Nordisk, SAP, Siemens Energy, Berkshire, Rüstung, Öl-Aktien, CrowdStrike, Amazon, Aluminium-Aktien im Fokus
Top News
Noch bis 31. März durchstarten: finanzen.net ZERO schenkt dir 50 €, 1 Lufthansa-Aktie und 2 ETF-Anteile Noch bis 31. März durchstarten: finanzen.net ZERO schenkt dir 50 €, 1 Lufthansa-Aktie und 2 ETF-Anteile
All deine Investments an einem Ort. All deine Investments an einem Ort.
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG plans to transfer from the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr)

30.03.26 14:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Avemio AG
0,54 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,74%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Other
Avemio AG plans to transfer from the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr)

30-March-2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wer­bung

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Avemio AG plans to transfer from the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr)

Mainz-Kastel, 30 March 2026 – The Management Board of Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A40KY59, ticker symbol AV2), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to apply for the delisting of the Company’s shares from the Primary Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The corresponding application is to be submitted to the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange in the near term.

The inclusion of the share in the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange remains unaffected by this step. The share will continue to be traded in the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr) even after the delisting from the Primary Market segment. Likewise, the rights of existing shareholders remain unchanged.

Wer­bung

The Management Board has carefully reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of a continued inclusion in the Primary Market. In light of the Company’s current situation, no capital measures are planned at present that would require a listing in this segment. The planned segment change enables a noticeable reduction in compliance requirements and costs. A re-inclusion in a qualified market segment remains generally possible, subject to the Company’s future development.

The exact timing of the segment change depends on the decision of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

Notifying Person:

Investor Relations
Ralf P. Pfeffer
ir@avemio.com
Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel
Germany

Wer­bung



End of Inside Information

30-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel
Germany
Phone: 06134 584480
E-mail: ir@avemio.com
Internet: www.avemio.com
ISIN: DE000A40KY59
WKN: A40KY5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2300162

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2300162  30-March-2026 CET/CEST

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Avemio

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Avemio

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Nachrichten zu Avemio AG

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung