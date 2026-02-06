EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG plans to transfer from the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange to the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr)
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Other
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Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Mainz-Kastel, 30 March 2026 – The Management Board of Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A40KY59, ticker symbol AV2), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today resolved to apply for the delisting of the Company’s shares from the Primary Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The corresponding application is to be submitted to the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange in the near term.
The inclusion of the share in the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange remains unaffected by this step. The share will continue to be traded in the General Open Market (Allgemeiner Freiverkehr) even after the delisting from the Primary Market segment. Likewise, the rights of existing shareholders remain unchanged.
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The Management Board has carefully reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of a continued inclusion in the Primary Market. In light of the Company’s current situation, no capital measures are planned at present that would require a listing in this segment. The planned segment change enables a noticeable reduction in compliance requirements and costs. A re-inclusion in a qualified market segment remains generally possible, subject to the Company’s future development.
The exact timing of the segment change depends on the decision of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
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End of Inside Information
30-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 584480
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KY59
|WKN:
|A40KY5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2300162
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2300162 30-March-2026 CET/CEST
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