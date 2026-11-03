EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: Quarterly Report Q3/26: Group revenue exceeds EUR 1 billion after three quarters; EBIT up EUR 10 million to EUR 11.3 million in Q3/26

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Bajaj Mobility AG: Quarterly Report Q3/26: Group revenue exceeds EUR 1 billion after three quarters; EBIT up EUR 10 million to EUR 11.3 million in Q3/26



03-Nov-2026 / 06:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bajaj Mobility AG Quarterly Report Q3/26:

Group revenue exceeds EUR 1 billion after three quarters;

EBIT up EUR 10 million to EUR 11.3 million in Q3/26

Werbung

Group revenue reaches EUR 351.1 million (+57.0% vs. Q3/25)

Motorcycle revenue 1 increases to EUR 288.3 million (+84.0% vs. Q3/25)

Motorcycle sales 1 rise to 47,390 units (+51.1% vs. Q3/25)

EBITDA: EUR 40.7 million (EUR -38 million 2 in Q3/25)

EBITDA margin improves to 11.6% (-17.2% 2 in Q3/25)

EBIT: EUR 11.3 million (EUR -71 million 2 in Q3/25)

EBIT margin increases to 3.2% (-31.7%2 in Q3/25)

Mattighofen, November 3, 2026



Bajaj Mobility AG continued its positive operating performance in the third quarter of 2026. Group revenue rose by 57.0% year over year to EUR 351.1 million (compared with EUR 223.6 million in Q3/25). In the first nine months of 2026, group revenue amounted to EUR 1,052.5 million (compared with EUR 648.8 million in Q3 YTD 2025).



Motorcycle sales¹ increased by 51.1% in the third quarter of 2026 to 47,390 units (compared with 31,362 units in Q3/25). Motorcycle revenue of the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS brands increased by an even stronger 84.0% to EUR 288.3 million (compared with EUR 156.6 million in Q3/25).



Werbung

EBITDA amounted to EUR 40.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 (compared with EUR -38 million2 in Q3/25); the EBITDA margin improved to 11.6%. EBIT rose by EUR 10 million, from EUR 1.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 to EUR 11.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 (compared with EUR -71 million2 in Q3/25). The EBIT margin reached 3.2% (-31.7%2 in Q3/25). Bajaj Mobility AG thus continued its positive earnings trend after returning to positive EBIT for the first time in the second quarter of 2026.



In the first nine months of 2026, a total of 136,363 motorcycles¹ were sold, representing an increase of 75.4% compared with the prior-year period (77,748 units). Motorcycle revenue¹ reached EUR 867.9 million during the same period (EUR 434.4 million in Q3 YTD 2025). In addition, Bajaj sold 91,704 motorcycles in India (55,427 units in Q3 YTD 2025). This brought worldwide motorcycle sales of the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands to a total of 228,067 units (133,175 units in Q3 YTD 2025).



Global motorcycle inventories within the Group and at dealers and importers remained stable in the third quarter following inventory reductions in previous quarters.



For the remainder of the fiscal year, the focus is on further increasing profitability and improving free cash flow. Bajaj Mobility AG will continue to optimize its cost and organizational structures, sharpen its focus on managing its product and project portfolio, and keep inventories at a sustainably efficient level.



The Q3/26 quarterly report is available on the company’s website at the following link: https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

About Bajaj Mobility AG

Bajaj Mobility AG is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

For further information

Investor Relations

Mag. Christoph Brennsteiner, MBA

Tel: +43 676 7912567

Email: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI

[1] Of the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands

[2] Adjusted for the restructuring gain of EUR 7,164 thousand