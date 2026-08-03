EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG financial results for the first 6 months of 2026: Strong business performance in the first half of the year; company raises its 2026 forecast once again

EQS-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Basler AG financial results for the first 6 months of 2026: Strong business performance in the first half of the year; company raises its 2026 forecast once again



04-Aug-2026 / 19:39 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the MAR

Financial results for the first 6 months of 2026: Strong business performance in the first half of the year; company raises its 2026 forecast once again

Incoming orders: €180.0 million (previous year: €113.3 million, +59 %)

Revenue: €152.4 million (previous year: €111.7 million, +36 %)

EBITDA: €37.9 million (previous year: €16.9 million, >+100 %)

EBIT: €31.1 million (previous year adjusted: €8.6 million, >+100 %)

EBIT margin: 20.4 % (previous year adjusted: 7.7 %)

Free cash flow: €12.9 million (previous year adjusted: €2.3 million)

2026 Forecast revision: Revenue of €270 – 290 million (previously €247 – 270 million), EBIT margin between 12.5 % and 14.5 % (previously between 9.5 % and 13.0 %).

Ahrensburg, August 4, 2026 – Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, today releases its financial results for the first half of 2026.

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The very positive business performance already evident in the first quarter of 2026 continued into the second quarter. Against this backdrop, the Basler Group was able to significantly increase its incoming orders and revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year compared to the previous year and outperform the industry. Cumulatively, incoming orders rose by 59 % year-over-year to €180.0 million (previous year: €113.3 million), while revenue increased by 36% to €152.4 million (previous year: €111.7 million).

The markets for image processing components also performed well in the first half of the year. According to the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), order intake for German manufacturers of image processing components was 25 % higher in nominal terms at the end of June 2026 than in the same period of the previous year. Industry revenue increased by 9 % during the same period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to €37.9 million (previous year: €16.9 million). EBIT rose by €22.5 million to €31.1 million in the first half of the year (previous year adjusted: €8.6 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 20.4 % (previous year adjusted: 7.7 %).

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Operating cash flow amounted to €16.6 million (previous year adjusted: €8.5 million). After deducting investing cash flow of -€3.8 million (previous year adjusted: -€5.4 million), free cash flow improved year-over-year to €12.9 million (previous year adjusted: €2.3 million). Cash flow from financing activities, which was influenced in particular by scheduled debt repayments and the payment of the dividend for fiscal year 2025, amounted to -€11.8 million (previous year adjusted: -€4.7 million).

With a book-to-bill ratio that remains positive and a well-stocked order backlog, the company is entering the second half of the year with momentum. Basler AG is generally optimistic given the strong results of the first half of the year and the continued positive trend in incoming orders during the first weeks of the third quarter.

However, growing supply chain bottlenecks are making it difficult to fully meet the very high demand. In addition, just a few days prior to the publication of this announcement, the Kumamoto region of Japan was struck by an earthquake. As a result of the event, Sony—one of Basler’s largest suppliers of image sensors—was forced to temporarily suspend production at a plant located there. Based on current information, significant restrictions on image sensor production are expected through mid-August. Since safety stock in the supply chain has been largely depleted due to the high demand of recent months, the Basler Group anticipates temporary disruptions to production volumes in September and October.

After weighing the opportunities and risks, the Basler Group has once again raised its forecast for fiscal year 2026. The management board now expects consolidated revenue of between €270 million and €290 million, as well as an EBIT margin of between 12.5 % and 14.5 %. As part of the previous forecast revision in early May, the Group had projected consolidated revenue of between €247 million and €270 million and an EBIT margin of between 9.5 % and 13.0 %.

The comparatively wide forecast ranges take into account, in particular, the existing uncertainties in the supply chains. The expected EBIT margin also reflects higher variable compensation components and potential performance-based employee profit-sharing plans resulting from the significantly improved revenue and earnings performance.



The full semiannual report is available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com).

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Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com