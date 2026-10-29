EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG preliminary 9-month result: Again increase of forecast 2026 after continued high incoming orders and strong results

EQS-Ad-hoc: Basler Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Basler AG preliminary 9-month result: Again increase of forecast 2026 after continued high incoming orders and strong results



29-Oct-2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST

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Insider Information

Preliminary Financial Results / 9-Month Report

Basler AG preliminary 9-month result: Again increase of forecast 2026 after continued high incoming orders and strong results

Incoming orders: Euro 278.6 million (previous year: Euro 171.8 million, +62 %)

Sales: Euro 227.4 million (previous year: Euro 168.0 million, +35 %)

EBITDA: Euro 61.6 million (previous year: Euro 27.2 million, >100 %)

EBIT: Euro 51.1 million (previous year: Euro 14.6 million, >100 %)

EBIT margin: 22.5 % (previous year: 8.7 %)

Free cash flow: Euro 31.0 million (previous year: Euro 11.7 million)

2026 forecast revision: Sales of Euro 295 - 300 million (previously Euro 270 - 290 million), EBIT margin between 17.5 % - 19.5 % (previously 12.5 % - 14.5 %).

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Ahrensburg, Oct. 29, 2026 – Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, today releases preliminary financial results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. The company continued its profitable growth path and reported significant increases in incoming orders, sales, and earnings.

Compared to the same period of last year, incoming orders rose by 62 % to Euro 278.6 million (previous year: Euro 171.8 million). Sales revenues increased by 35 % to Euro 227.4 million (previous year: Euro 168.0 million). Business development was positive across all regions, with EMEA and Asia in particular providing material growth momentum in the third quarter. Key drivers of demand included applications in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centers, and logistics automation.

Profitability also developed very favorably. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to Euro 51.1 million (previous year: Euro 14.6 million), the EBIT margin reached 22.5 % (previous year: 8.7 %). In addition to very strong operating performance, high production capacity utilization, and the efficiency measures implemented, positive one-time effects contributed to the earnings performance; however, some of these effects are non-recurring.

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Due to the strong business development in the first nine months, the high order backlog, and continued positive outlook for demand, the management board is once again raising its forecast for fiscal year 2026. Consolidated revenue is now expected to range between Euro 295 million and Euro 300 million (previously Euro 270 million to Euro 290 million), with an EBIT margin between 17.5 % and 19.5 % (previously 12.5 % to 14.5 %).

The forecast considers the continuing strain on global supply chains as well as any impact of the production interruption caused by an earthquake at Sony Kumamoto. The expected EBIT margin reflects not only the improved operational profitability but also the positive one-time effects from the current fiscal year, as well as performance-based special payments to employees, which will be considered in the fourth quarter and are therefore not yet included in the year-to-date figures.

The full 9-month report will be published on November 4 and will be available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com) as of that date.

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Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com