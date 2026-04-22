EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG reports preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2026: Very strong start to the year; company raises forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Other

Basler AG reports preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2026: Very strong start to the year; company raises forecast for 2026



04-May-2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST

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Insider Information acc. to Article 17 of the MAR

Preliminary Financial Results / 3-Month Report

Basler AG reports preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2026: Very strong start to the year; company raises forecast for 2026

Incoming orders: € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million, +64 %)

Revenues: € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million, +30 %)

EBITDA: € 21.0 million (previous year: € 10.1 million, +108 %)

EBIT: € 17.6 million (previous year: € 6.2 million, +184 %)

EBIT margin: 22.7 % (previous year: 10.5 %)

Free cash flow: € 4.8 million (previous year: € -1.8 million)

2026 forecast adjustment: Revenues € 247 - 270 million (previously € 232 - 257 million), pre-tax profit margin between 9.5 % - 13 % (previously 6.5 % - 10 %).

Wer­bung Wer­bung



Ahrensburg, May 4, 2026 – Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, today released preliminary financial results for the first three months of 2026.

Compared to the previous year, incoming orders rose by 64 % to € 85.6 million (previous year: € 52.1 million), while revenues increased by 30 % to € 77.3 million (previous year: € 59.5 million). The dynamic business performance in the first quarter was driven by very strong business in China, continued disproportionately high growth in the semiconductor, electronics, and logistics sectors, and a broadening market recovery.

The company increased its earnings before interest and taxes by € 11.4 million to € 17.6 million (previous year, adjusted: € 6.2 million). The nearly threefold increase in EBIT is primarily attributable to the rise in revenue, the improvement in gross profit, and the scalable organization and business model. The adjustment of the organizational structure in previous years, sustained cost discipline, and the consistent implementation of the growth strategy yielded significant results in the first quarter within a recovering market environment.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Geopolitical tensions have continued to escalate in recent months. The outbreak of the war in Iran prompted management a few weeks ago to begin the fiscal year with a cautious forecast. Based on current information, this continues to have no immediate material impact on sales, net assets, financial position, or earnings. Indirect impacts, particularly due to changes in customer demand patterns, a potential cooling of the general investment climate in the manufacturing sector, rising energy and transportation costs, and potential supply chain disruptions remain risks for the second half of the year, although these have not been noticeable in the course of business so far this fiscal year.

Against the backdrop of positive revenues and incoming order trends, an increasingly broad market recovery, and the absence of negative effects from the Iran conflict on business performance through the end of April, the management board is raising its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. Going forward, management expects to achieve consolidated revenues of between € 247 million and € 270 million (previously € 232 million to € 257 million) with a pre-tax margin between 9.5 % and 13 % (previously 6.5 % to 10 %).

The full 3-Month Report will be published on May 6 and will be available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com) as of that date.

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Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com