EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and revises its dividend policy

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and revises its dividend policy



24-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

July 24, 2026

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and revises its dividend policy

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2026.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, a net gain for the period ended June 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 430 mn (loss of CHF 341 mn in H1 2025). In the second quarter, a gain of CHF 451 mn (loss of CHF 100 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

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BB Biotech AG has revised its dividend policy with effect from financial year 2026. The company will in future target an annual dividend yield of 3-5%, replacing the previous fixed policy.



The interim report as at June 30, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.ch.

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Head BB Biotech Team

Dr. Christian Koch



Head Investor Relations

ir@bbbiotech.com

Rachael Burri, rbu@bellevue.ch

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Media Relations

Fabienne Tresch, ftr@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.ch

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.