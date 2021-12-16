  • Suche
16.12.2021 19:58

EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
beaconsmind AG shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting

16-Dec-2021 / 19:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting

Zurich, Switzerland - December 16, 2021 - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announces that shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved the annual report, beaconsmind AG's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2020-2021 business year (100% of votes) and discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board (~99% of votes). The annual loss of the Company will be carried forward (~99% of votes).

Max Weiland (100% of votes), Jorg Hensen (100% of votes), Edwin Navez (100% of votes) and Michal Krupinski (~99% of votes) have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for additional twelve-month terms, with Max Weiland re-elected as Chairman.

Within the Board of Directors, Mr. Hensen (100% of votes), Mr. Navez (100% of votes) and Mr. Krupinski (~99% of votes) are re-elected on the compensation committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders re-elected PwC AG as statutory auditors (~99% of votes) and bellpark legal AG as independent proxy (100% of votes).

Shareholders approved the Board of Directors' remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes), the Executive management's fixed remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes), and the Executive management's variable remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes).

The partial revision of the Articles of Association with increase and extension of the authorized share capital was approved (~99% of votes), as well as the increase of conditional share capital for employee participations (~99% of votes) and the creation of conditional share capital for financing (~99% of votes). Finally, the name change to beaconsmind AG was approved (~100% of votes).

The shareholders represented 972'157 votes, equal to 46% of the share capital.

About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their
customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Beaconsmind
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73		 Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau

NewCap
nmerigeau@newcap.fr		 Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Louis-Victor Delouvrier

NewCap
lvdelouvrier@newcap.fr

16-Dec-2021 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Beaconsmind AG
Seestrasse 3
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Internet: www.beaconsmind.com
ISIN: CH0451123589
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1259119

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1259119  16-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

