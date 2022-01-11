  • Suche
11.01.2022 20:58

EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG with Initiation Research Report from Baader Bank

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Research Update
beaconsmind AG with Initiation Research Report from Baader Bank

11-Jan-2022 / 20:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) with Initiation Research Report from Baader Bank

Zurich, Switzerland - January 11, 2022, 08:30 pm CET - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & analytics for retail chains announces today the issuance of an initiation research coverage report by Baader Bank with a Price Target of EUR 27.40 and a buy recommendation.

Strong Price Target and Buy Recommendation
Baader Bank has published today its initiation Research Report with a price target of EUR 27.40 with a buy rating due to "Very strong demand, no seasonality in business thanks to the subscriptions/ recurring revenues profile, with a high retention rate and low level of competition".

Bank Analyst Issue Date Rating Price Target
Baader Bank Zeïneb Rourou 11.01.2022 Buy EUR 27.40
 

Streamlining of capital markets positioning with enhanced public disclosure through Research
The initiation coverage of the Baader Bank with its Initiation Research today, further testifies the new capital markets initiative of beaconsmind AG. Baader Bank as well as Hauck & Aufhäuser will provide ongoing research coverage in the future. In addition, Edison Group, an award-winning investment research and investor relations consulting firm, will prepare an independent research coverage report in connection with the company's initial public offering in Frankfurt. Further Research Houses have been contacted for additional coverage in the future.

About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
Please download the Research Report via this link: www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations

beaconsmind
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73		 Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau

NewCap
nmerigeau@newcap.fr		 Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Louis-Victor Delouvrier

NewCap
lvdelouvrier@newcap.fr

11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Beaconsmind AG
Seestrasse 3
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Internet: www.beaconsmind.com
ISIN: CH0451123589
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1267567

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1267567  11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267567&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

