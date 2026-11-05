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EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Successful Q3, full-year forecast raised again

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Bechtle AG: Successful Q3, full-year forecast raised again

05-Nov-2026 / 09:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Bechtle AG: Successful Q3, full-year forecast raised again

 

Neckarsulm, 5 November 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, Bechtle AG continued to perform very strongly in the third quarter of 2026. Despite the high prior-year base, business volume increased by around 19% to approximately €2.44 billion. Earnings before tax rose by around 14% year on year to approximately €92 million. The strong performance has continued into the fourth quarter. Given this momentum and a record order backlog, the Executive Board has decided to once again raise its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. Bechtle now expects EBT to grow by more than 10%. The forecasts for business volume and revenue remain unchanged at more than 10% and 5% to 10%, respectively. The Executive Board also continues to expect EBT as a percentage of business volume to be slightly below the prior-year figure (3.8%).

The Executive Board last raised the full-year forecast on 28 July 2026, making this the second increase this year.

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Forecast 2026 Revised Previous
Business volume > 10% > 10%
Revenue 5% – 10% 5% – 10%
EBT > 10% 5% – 10%
EBT as % of BV Slight decrease Slight decrease

 

Bechtle AG will publish its report for the third quarter and first nine months of the year, including the final figures, on 13 November 2026.

 

Contact

 

Bechtle AG

Investor Relations

Bechtle Platz 1

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74172 Neckarsulm

 

Martin Link

Phone: +49 7132 981-4149

E-mail: martin.link@bechtle.com


 


End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HA2QT774RUXW59
EQS News ID: 2428836

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2428836  05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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