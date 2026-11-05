EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Successful Q3, full-year forecast raised again
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Bechtle AG: Successful Q3, full-year forecast raised again
Neckarsulm, 5 November 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, Bechtle AG continued to perform very strongly in the third quarter of 2026. Despite the high prior-year base, business volume increased by around 19% to approximately €2.44 billion. Earnings before tax rose by around 14% year on year to approximately €92 million. The strong performance has continued into the fourth quarter. Given this momentum and a record order backlog, the Executive Board has decided to once again raise its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. Bechtle now expects EBT to grow by more than 10%. The forecasts for business volume and revenue remain unchanged at more than 10% and 5% to 10%, respectively. The Executive Board also continues to expect EBT as a percentage of business volume to be slightly below the prior-year figure (3.8%).
The Executive Board last raised the full-year forecast on 28 July 2026, making this the second increase this year.
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Bechtle AG will publish its report for the third quarter and first nine months of the year, including the final figures, on 13 November 2026.
Contact
Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Bechtle Platz 1
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74172 Neckarsulm
Martin Link
Phone: +49 7132 981-4149
E-mail: martin.link@bechtle.com
End of Inside Information
05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HA2QT774RUXW59
|EQS News ID:
|2428836
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2428836 05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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