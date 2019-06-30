finanzen.net
12.07.2019 17:45
Bewerten
(0)

EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group sells its interest in SIX - proceeds will be used primarily for business development purposes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bellevue Group sells its interest in SIX - proceeds will be used primarily for business development purposes

12-Jul-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Media release

Küsnacht, July 12, 2019

Bellevue Group sells its interest in SIX - proceeds will be used primarily for business development purposes

Bellevue Group sold its interest in SIX Swiss Exchange to a fellow SIX shareholder today.

The interest was valued at CHF 53.4 mn (excluding deferred taxes) in Bellevue Group's balance sheet on December 31, 2018. The increase in value realized through this sale will be recognized directly in equity account through other comprehensive income of Bellevue Group for the first half of 2019.

Bellevue decided to sell its interest in SIX Swiss Exchange because this position was of no more strategic importance and an attractive opportunity had presented itself. The value of the interest was significantly increased in December 2018 after the sale of SIX's Payment Services unit to Worldline, and the sale price was therefore higher than the previously stated carrying value.

The proceeds of this divestment will be used to fund the organic and inorganic growth of the Group's business activities. Depending on future events, surplus capital may also be returned to shareholders.

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

 

Investor Relations: André Rüegg, CEO

Telephone + 41 44 267 67 00, ir@bellevue.ch


Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss asset management boutique listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company and its approximately 120 professionals are largely active in the areas of asset management and wealth management. The Asset Management segment offers a select range of active equity strategies in fast-growing markets, the healthcare sector and in other special themes such as owner-managed companies, as well as successful holistic investment strategies across all traditional asset classes. Bank am Bellevue offers first-class wealth and investment advisory services with a special focus on entrepreneurial private clients. The Group's offering of investment-related solutions is rounded out by other services. These include the establishment, management and consultation of Investment Offices, trading and custody services, and selected credit facilities for affluent private clients as well as institutional clients.


Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EJLKMXLHUI
Document title: Release (PDF)
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestraße 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 840727

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

840727  12-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840727&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Bellevue AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17:45 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group verkauft SIX-Beteiligung - Erlös soll mehrheitlich für weitere Geschäftsentwicklung genutzt werden (EQS Group)
25.06.19
Bellevue bestätigt Verkaufsverhandlungen (Finenews.ch)
25.06.19
EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group prüft strategische Optionen für Bank am Bellevue (EQS Group)
25.06.19
Bank am Bellevue: Schöne Aussichten für Jürg Zeltner (Finenews.ch)
12.06.19
EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group erweitert Anlagekompetenzen - Übernahme der Private-Equity-Boutique adbodmer AG (EQS Group)
06.06.19
Bellevue KGaA - "Freefloat nur noch 7,8%", Bericht aus der Fachzeitschrift Nebenwerte-Journal (VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG)
26.04.19
Bellevue KGaA - ISIN DE0007220782: "Jahresüberschuss explodiert", Bericht von der Hauptversammlung (VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG)
19.03.19
EQS-News: Bellevue Group AG: Generalversammlung der Bellevue Group AG - alle Anträge angenommen (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bellevue News
RSS Feed
Bellevue zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bellevue AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bellevue News

12.06.19EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group broadens its investment capabilities - acquisition of private equity boutique adbodmer AG
12.06.19EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group erweitert Anlagekompetenzen - Übernahme der Private-Equity-Boutique adbodmer AG
25.06.19EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group reviews strategic options for Bank am Bellevue
25.06.19EQS-Adhoc: Bellevue Group prüft strategische Optionen für Bank am Bellevue
25.06.19Bellevue bestätigt Verkaufsverhandlungen
03.07.19Amazon papers depict potential second Bellevue tower. but company has ‘no timeline’
25.06.19Bank am Bellevue: Schöne Aussichten für Jürg Zeltner
02.07.19Amazon plans its tallest tower. marking growing presence in Bellevue
21.06.19Bellevue Gold’s new discoveries show big potential: Macquarie Research
22.06.19Sharalyn Ferrel’s colorful. quirky Bellevue garden reflects her zest for life
Weitere Bellevue News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - BASF oder Deutsche Bank - fangen die Probleme jetzt erst an?
HSBC: Apple, Cisco, Google  die Zukunft passiert jetzt
Konsolidiert der Goldpreis aktuell berechtigterweise?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS:
Lufthansa startet durch
Mit dieser Multi-Asset-Strategie zum Erfolg
Sechs Fakten über die Deutschen und ihr Geld
Bitcoin-Kurs - Nächster Halt: 50.000 Euro?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bellevue-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Bellevue Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Daimler veröffentlicht neue Gewinnwarnung -- Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Substanzieller Stellenabbau auch in Deutschland -- Tesla, Steinhoff, Thomas Cook im Fokus

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk telefoniert mit Bürgermeistern von Berlin und Hamburg. Siemens Healthineers-Aktie gibt ab: HSBC senkt Rating und Kursziel. Finanzministerium erkennt in Wirecard-Spekulanten alte Bekannte. VW und Ford weiten ihre Allianz aus. China verhängt Sanktionen gegen US-Firmen wegen Taiwan-Waffengeschäft. Bank von England kann sich bei hartem Brexit Nullzinsen vorstellen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 28: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:41 Uhr
DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Daimler veröffentlicht neue Gewinnwarnung -- Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Substanzieller Stellenabbau auch in Deutschland -- Tesla, Steinhoff, Thomas Cook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:46 Uhr
Warum Chinas Finanzelite nicht bei Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan und Co. arbeiten will
Sonstiges
17:47 Uhr
+17% im ersten Halbjahr. Value-Stars auf Kurs Richtung Allzeithoch?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SteinhoffA14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400