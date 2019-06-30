EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Küsnacht, July 12, 2019

Bellevue Group sold its interest in SIX Swiss Exchange to a fellow SIX shareholder today.

The interest was valued at CHF 53.4 mn (excluding deferred taxes) in Bellevue Group's balance sheet on December 31, 2018. The increase in value realized through this sale will be recognized directly in equity account through other comprehensive income of Bellevue Group for the first half of 2019.

Bellevue decided to sell its interest in SIX Swiss Exchange because this position was of no more strategic importance and an attractive opportunity had presented itself. The value of the interest was significantly increased in December 2018 after the sale of SIX's Payment Services unit to Worldline, and the sale price was therefore higher than the previously stated carrying value.

The proceeds of this divestment will be used to fund the organic and inorganic growth of the Group's business activities. Depending on future events, surplus capital may also be returned to shareholders.

Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss asset management boutique listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company and its approximately 120 professionals are largely active in the areas of asset management and wealth management. The Asset Management segment offers a select range of active equity strategies in fast-growing markets, the healthcare sector and in other special themes such as owner-managed companies, as well as successful holistic investment strategies across all traditional asset classes. Bank am Bellevue offers first-class wealth and investment advisory services with a special focus on entrepreneurial private clients. The Group's offering of investment-related solutions is rounded out by other services. These include the establishment, management and consultation of Investment Offices, trading and custody services, and selected credit facilities for affluent private clients as well as institutional clients.