EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the voluntary public takeover offer by Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH



19-Nov-2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, November 19, 2026

Change to the voluntary public takeover offer by Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH: Increase in the offer price from EUR 5.55 to EUR 6.65 per share / elimination of the minimum acceptance threshold

Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH (the “Bidder”), a company directly controlled by Sazerac Company, Inc. (“Sazerac”) and headquartered in the USA, has announced an update to the voluntary public takeover offer for all shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602, “Berentzen”) dated 23 October 2026 (the “Offer”).

Werbung

The offer consideration is now EUR 6.65 (previously EUR 5.55) in cash per Berentzen share. This represents a premium of approximately 101% on the unaffected, volume-weighted average share price on XETRA during the three months preceding September 16, 2026, the date on which discussions between Sazerac and Berentzen first became public knowledge.

Furthermore, the minimum acceptance threshold – one of the conditions of the offer that had previously been included – was removed without replacement. Prior to this change, the offer was subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% of all shares plus one share of Berentzen.

As a result of the changes to the offer, the deadline for accepting the offer has been extended to December 4, 2026, at midnight (CET). Subject to the fulfilment of the remaining conditions precedent or an effective waiver thereof by the Bidder, the offer is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The Bidder continues to intend, following the successful completion of the Offer, amongst other things, to withdraw the admission of Berentzen’s shares to trading on the regulated market (“delisting”). In their joint reasoned statement on the Offer pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) dated November 3, 2026 (the “Statement”), the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have stated that they support such a delisting, subject to their fiduciary duties as corporate bodies.

Werbung

In this statement, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have recommended that shareholders accept the offer. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will, pursuant to their statutory obligations, issue and publish a further joint reasoned statement without delay.

Information about the offer and any changes to it:

All information from the Bidder is or will be published at: www.sazerac-offer.com

All information from Berentzen is or will be published at: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/takeoveroffer

Berentzen will keep the capital markets and the public informed of developments.

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in

the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice

Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-mail: info@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de