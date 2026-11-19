EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the voluntary public takeover offer by Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Werbung
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Haselünne, November 19, 2026
Change to the voluntary public takeover offer by Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH: Increase in the offer price from EUR 5.55 to EUR 6.65 per share / elimination of the minimum acceptance threshold
Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH (the “Bidder”), a company directly controlled by Sazerac Company, Inc. (“Sazerac”) and headquartered in the USA, has announced an update to the voluntary public takeover offer for all shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602, “Berentzen”) dated 23 October 2026 (the “Offer”).
Werbung
The offer consideration is now EUR 6.65 (previously EUR 5.55) in cash per Berentzen share. This represents a premium of approximately 101% on the unaffected, volume-weighted average share price on XETRA during the three months preceding September 16, 2026, the date on which discussions between Sazerac and Berentzen first became public knowledge.
Furthermore, the minimum acceptance threshold – one of the conditions of the offer that had previously been included – was removed without replacement. Prior to this change, the offer was subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% of all shares plus one share of Berentzen.
As a result of the changes to the offer, the deadline for accepting the offer has been extended to December 4, 2026, at midnight (CET). Subject to the fulfilment of the remaining conditions precedent or an effective waiver thereof by the Bidder, the offer is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The Bidder continues to intend, following the successful completion of the Offer, amongst other things, to withdraw the admission of Berentzen’s shares to trading on the regulated market (“delisting”). In their joint reasoned statement on the Offer pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) dated November 3, 2026 (the “Statement”), the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have stated that they support such a delisting, subject to their fiduciary duties as corporate bodies.
Werbung
In this statement, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have recommended that shareholders accept the offer. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will, pursuant to their statutory obligations, issue and publish a further joint reasoned statement without delay.
Information about the offer and any changes to it:
All information from the Bidder is or will be published at: www.sazerac-offer.com
All information from Berentzen is or will be published at: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/takeoveroffer
Berentzen will keep the capital markets and the public informed of developments.
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in
the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice
Systems.
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Stock exchange symbol: BEZ
Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA
Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstr. 7
49740 Haselünne
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0
E-mail: info@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
Contact
Thorsten Schmitt
Director Corporate Communications & Strategy
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215
Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
End of Inside Information
19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-372
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900M158OU8D7KIY26
|EQS News ID:
|2438666
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2438666 19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Berentzen-Gruppe
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Berentzen-Gruppe
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen