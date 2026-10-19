EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2026 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
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Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Haselünne, October 19, 2026
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2026 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2026
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary operating results for the first three quarters of the 2026 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 1.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 5.6 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 12.0 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 107.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 119.4 million; adjustment of the previous year's figure due to changes in accounting standards).
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The weaker performance of key earnings figures in the first two quarter of the 2026 financial year, compared to the same period last year, has continued in the third quarter. The main reason for this continues to be, in particular, lower sales volumes in the German market against the backdrop of continued consumer restraint.
The forecast for the 2026 financial year, updated on July 17, 2026 and confirmed with the publication of the Group's half-yearly financial report on August 13, 2026, remains unchanged. Accordingly, the Berentzen Group expects consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 151.0 to 156.0 million, a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) in the range of EUR 3.5 to 5.0 million and a consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) in the range of EUR 12.4 to 13.9 million.
The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2026 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board’s Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures as well as further information on the first three quarters of the 2026 financial year will be published as planned on October 22, 2026 with the Interim Report 9M 2026.
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For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2025 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 32 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Stock exchange
symbol: BEZ
Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA
Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstr. 7
49740 Haselünne
Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 0
E-Mail: berentzen@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
Contact
Thorsten Schmitt
Director Corporate Communications & Strategy
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215
Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
End of Inside Information
19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-372
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900M158OU8D7KIY26
|EQS News ID:
|2418160
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2418160 19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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