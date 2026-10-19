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EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2026 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2026 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2026

19-Oct-2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Haselünne, October 19, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report 9M 2026 / Preliminary business figures as of September 30, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary operating results for the first three quarters of the 2026 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 1.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 5.6 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 12.0 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 107.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 119.4 million; adjustment of the previous year's figure due to changes in accounting standards).

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The weaker performance of key earnings figures in the first two quarter of the 2026 financial year, compared to the same period last year, has continued in the third quarter. The main reason for this continues to be, in particular, lower sales volumes in the German market against the backdrop of continued consumer restraint.

The forecast for the 2026 financial year, updated on July 17, 2026 and confirmed with the publication of the Group's half-yearly financial report on August 13, 2026, remains unchanged. Accordingly, the Berentzen Group expects consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 151.0 to 156.0 million, a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) in the range of EUR 3.5 to 5.0 million and a consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) in the range of EUR 12.4 to 13.9 million.

The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2026 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board’s Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures as well as further information on the first three quarters of the 2026 financial year will be published as planned on October 22, 2026 with the Interim Report 9M 2026.

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For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2025 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 32 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link:  www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

 

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange

symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

 Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-Mail: berentzen@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

 

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-372
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900M158OU8D7KIY26
EQS News ID: 2418160

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2418160  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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