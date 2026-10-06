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EQS-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG: Revises Revenue and Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year/Results / Half year
Bio-Gate AG: Revises Revenue and Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

06-Oct-2026 / 17:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

Bio-Gate AG Revises Revenue and Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

Nuremberg, October 6, 2026 – The Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of proprietary antimicrobial technologies for human and veterinary medicine, decided today to adjust the Group’s revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2026. Two major customers — one for human care products and one for animal care products — have each announced that they will be implementing changes to their product portfolios and organizational restructuring, which will result in significantly lower order volumes, particularly in Bio-Gate AG’s Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care business segments. The implant coatings business is not affected by these changes.

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For the 2026 fiscal year, the Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG now expects consolidated revenue of between 6.0 and 6.9 million euros (previous forecast from May 2026: ±7% of the prior-year level, i.e., approximately 6.9 to 7.9 million euros; prior-year consolidated revenue: 7.4 million euros). EBITDA is expected to range between minus 0.9 and minus 1.1 million euros; despite the lower revenue, this is at or slightly below the prior-year level (minus 0.9 million euros), as cost savings will offset part of the effects of the decline in revenue. Management anticipates EBIT of minus 1.1 to minus 1.5 million euros (previous year: minus 1.1 million euros).

 

For fiscal year 2027, the Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG anticipates that business with the two major customers will return to positive growth. For example, the dermocosmetics customer plans to launch a new medical device for scar treatment developed and manufactured by Bio-Gate AG. As for the animal care products customer, the existing products will be transitioned into a new product line.

 

Contact

 

Bio-Gate AG

Falk von Kriegsheim
Investor Relations

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Tel +49 172 9837109

ir@bio-gate.de

Neumeyerstr. 28-34

90411 Nürnberg, Germany

www.bio-gate.de

 

 

End of Inside Information



End of Inside Information

06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bio-Gate AG
Neumeyerstr. 28-34
90411 Nürnberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 100
Fax: +49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 101
E-mail: marc.lloret-grau@bio-gate.de
Internet: www.bio-gate.de
ISIN: DE000BGAG0J3
WKN: BGAG0J
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200G5LKTIOTZOXP90
EQS News ID: 2411392

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2411392  06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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