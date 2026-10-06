EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Bafin refuses MiCAR authorisation applied for by futurum bank AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Other
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Bitcoin Group SE: Bafin refuses MiCAR authorisation applied for by futurum bank AG
Bafin has pointed out that its previous tolerance of the provision of crypto-asset services by futurum bank AG no longer applies.
The refusal of authorisation has significant implications for the future business model of the Bitcoin.de platform operated by futurum bank AG. Due to the delay of more than 15 months in the authorisation process to date, the management of futurum bank AG had already prepared for the possibility of a refusal. Operational trading activities have largely been suspended since 12 June 2026. Futurum bank AG intends to enter into a cooperation agreement with a regulated institution based in Germany. This is intended to enable customers to resume trading via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app in a timely manner. Initially, the institution is intended to act as the customers’ trading partner, while another regulated party based in Germany is intended to act as custodian. Futurum bank AG plans to provide customers with further details in due course via the bitcoin.de website.
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Bitcoin Group SE and futurum bank AG are currently reviewing Bafin’s decision, against which an objection may be lodged within one month of notification. Futurum bank AG also remains free to apply for authorisation again in the future.
Futurum bank AG will continue to securely custody customers’ assets until they are transferred to the alternative regulated custodian. All customer claims remain fully intact.
Bitcoin Group SE will inform the capital market without delay of any material further developments.
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Bitcoin Group SE
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Luisenstr. 4
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912007O3KBYO8R0SM92
|EQS News ID:
|2411354
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2411354 06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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