EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG and Adjusts Forecast Due to Transaction

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Merger/Forecast / Full year

Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG and Adjusts Forecast Due to Transaction



07-May-2026 / 00:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG and Adjusts Forecast Due to Transaction

Munich, 07 May 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) today signed a purchase agreement with members of the founding family and Stuttgart-based investment company Süd Beteiligungen GmbH (SüdBG) to acquire 100% of the shares in Janoschka AG (“Janoschka”) and, indirectly, its subsidiaries. The purchase price is structured in three approximately equal tranches, two of which are contingent upon the achievement of agreed performance targets in the company’s fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. In addition, it is intended to continue Janoschka’s existing syndicated financing at a reduced level in connection with the closing. Blue Cap’s refinancing contribution is expected to be roughly equivalent to the portion of the purchase price payable at closing. The purchase price and Blue Cap’s refinancing contribution are to be financed from existing liquidity and available credit lines.

Headquartered in Kippenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Janoschka operates as a one-stop provider covering the entire prepress value chain in packaging printing—from packaging development and design adaptation through to tool manufacturing. The company employs around 1,500 people and operates production sites in 12 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 90 million.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including adjustments to Janoschka’s syndicated financing, the granting of certain approvals, and the implementation of specific operational measures. Upon closing, Janoschka would be fully consolidated and would significantly increase the revenue and earnings of the Blue Cap Group. In light of the expected transaction, Blue Cap is adjusting its forecast for the full year 2026. Assuming successful completion, the Management Board now expects consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the full year 2026 to be in the range of EUR 170–190 million (previously EUR 120–140 million) and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 7.5–8.5% (previously 5.0–6.0%). Janoschka will be included on a pro rata basis for the fiscal year 2026 following closing.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

(1) Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects, including impacts from reorganization measures and one-off items.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations and supports their operational development with the aim of divesting them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap typically holds majority stakes in five companies operating in the plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-0

ir@blue-cap.de