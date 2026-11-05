EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2026/2027 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2026/2027 financial year



05-Nov-2026 / 13:02 CET/CEST

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Werbung Borussia Dortmund kicked off the 2026/2027 financial year with a slight increase in consolidated revenue. At EUR 107.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 107.0 million), income remained roughly level year on year, even though non-recurring income of approximately EUR 11.2 million had been generated in the prior-year quarter in connection with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Borussia Dortmund is sticking to its consolidated net profit forecast for 2026/2027 of EUR 0 million to EUR 10 million. The decline in Q1 earnings was due primarily to the fact that net transfer income had been EUR 33.0 million higher in the same quarter of the previous year.



Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 11.9 million in the quarter ended (prior-year quarter: EUR 22.9 million), a decrease of EUR 11.0 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 14.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 25.6 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 40.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 54.3 million).



Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 107.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 107.0 million), of which EUR 8.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 4.9 million) in income from match operations, EUR 41.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 36.6 million) in advertising income, EUR 37.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 47.7 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 8.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.9 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 12.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.9 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.



Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (consolidated revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 141.1 million in the quarter ended (prior-year quarter: EUR 175.3 million).



Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 19.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 52.9 million).



The Group's personnel expenses decreased by EUR 13.4 million from EUR 66.1 million to EUR 52.7 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group decreased by EUR 3.5 million from EUR 27.8 million to EUR 24.3 million. The Group's other operating expenses decreased by EUR 3.6 million as against the prior-year quarter, from EUR 35.2 million to EUR 31.6 million.



The consolidated financial result decreased by EUR 1.2 million from EUR -0.9 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR -2.1 million in the first quarter of financial year 2026/2027.



The net tax expense amounted to EUR 2.1 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 2.6 million).



The above information relates to key figures from the quarterly statement of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).



The full Q1 2026/2027 quarterly statement will be available for download from 12 November 2026 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/en/.



Dortmund, 6 November 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



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