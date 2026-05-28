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EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH

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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH

13-Jul-2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH

Zwingenberg, Germany, July 13, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) has entered into an agreement with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH (MPBG) for a new revolving credit line of €9.0 million. The term ends on December 31, 2028. Interest on the loan amount drawn will be charged at a variable market-conform interest rate of 6-Month-Forward-Euribor plus 233 basis points per annum. This revolving credit line is intended for general corporate financing purposes and scheduled debt services.

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Notifying person:

Martina Schuster

BRAIN Biotech AG

– Investor Relations –

Darmstädter Str. 34-36

64673 Zwingenberg

Deutschland
 

www.brain-biotech.com

Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

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E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com


IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.



End of Inside Information

13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2364832

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2364832  13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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