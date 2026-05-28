EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
Werbung
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
BRAIN Biotech AG signs new Revolving Credit Facility with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH
Zwingenberg, Germany, July 13, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “BRAIN” or “Company”) has entered into an agreement with MP Beteiligungs-GmbH (MPBG) for a new revolving credit line of €9.0 million. The term ends on December 31, 2028. Interest on the loan amount drawn will be charged at a variable market-conform interest rate of 6-Month-Forward-Euribor plus 233 basis points per annum. This revolving credit line is intended for general corporate financing purposes and scheduled debt services.
Werbung
Notifying person:
Martina Schuster
BRAIN Biotech AG
– Investor Relations –
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Deutschland
www.brain-biotech.com
Investor Relations Office
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
Werbung
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brain-biotech.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2364832
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2364832 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf BRAIN Biotech
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf BRAIN Biotech
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle BRAIN Biotech Aktie News
BRAIN Biotech Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BRAIN Biotech nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Keine Analysen gefunden.