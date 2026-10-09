EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Agenda topic four at extraordinary general meeting rejected

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other

Branicks Group AG: Agenda topic four at extraordinary general meeting rejected



09-Oct-2026 / 21:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Werbung Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Branicks Group AG: Agenda topic four at extraordinary general meeting rejected Frankfurt am Main, 9 October 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) informs: At today’s Annual General Meeting, the company did not adopt the management’s proposal regarding agenda item 4 (approval of consultancy agreements) by the required majority. In addition, supervisory board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne und Dr. Johannes Conradi state that they are not yet accepting their election to the Supervisory Board, but reserve the right to decline it. As a result, a key condition for the implementation of the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 has not been met. The Company is currently evaluating next steps and options. Should no solution be reached with the Company's key creditors, the Company's continued existence is at immediate risk. The Company will inform the capital market of further developments in a timely manner, in accordance with statutory obligations. IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Werbung Fon +49 69 9454858-1492 ir@branicks.com



End of Inside Information

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