EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Agreement with key creditors on the implementation of restructuring concept; Dr. Danne and Dr. Conradi accept election to Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other

Branicks Group AG: Agreement with key creditors on the implementation of restructuring concept; Dr. Danne and Dr. Conradi accept election to Supervisory Board



15-Oct-2026 / 02:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Frankfurt am Main, 15 October 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) has reached an agreement with its key creditors that the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 can be implemented despite the rejection of agenda item 4 (approval of consultancy agreements) by the extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2026. In addition, the supervisory board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi, who were elected by this general meeting under agenda item 3 (by-elections to the Supervisory Board), have each accepted their election. It is intended that Dr. Matthias Danne be proposed to the Supervisory Board as candidate for the position of chairman of the Supervisory Board and Dr. Johannes Conradi as his deputy. As a result, both obstacles of which the Company informed on 9 October 2026 have been removed, and key conditions for the implementation of the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 have been met. The Company expects that all further conditions for the implementation will also be satisfied as planned, so that the restructuring concept will be implemented as planned on 31 December 2026, or on 31 March 2027 at the latest.

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) has reached an agreement with its key creditors that the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 can be implemented despite the rejection of agenda item 4 (approval of consultancy agreements) by the extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2026. In addition, the supervisory board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi, who were elected by this general meeting under agenda item 3 (by-elections to the Supervisory Board), have each accepted their election. It is intended that Dr. Matthias Danne be proposed to the Supervisory Board as candidate for the position of chairman of the Supervisory Board and Dr. Johannes Conradi as his deputy. As a result, both obstacles of which the Company informed on 9 October 2026 have been removed, and key conditions for the implementation of the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 have been met. The Company expects that all further conditions for the implementation will also be satisfied as planned, so that the restructuring concept will be implemented as planned on 31 December 2026, or on 31 March 2027 at the latest.Jasmin DentzNeue Mainzer Straße 32-3660311 Frankfurt am MainTel. +49 69 9454858-1492



End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News