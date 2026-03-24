EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other

Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works



31-March-2026 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works

Standstill agreements reached for promissory note loans maturing in March and April

Involvement of bondholders in the discussions

Comprehensive solution for liabilities targeted

Frankfurt am Main, 31 March 2026. Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has today entered into standstill agreements with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with a total nominal value of EUR 87.0 million, until the end of June 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The discussions already underway regarding the refinancing of the financial liabilities due in 2026 will be continued and expanded. Against the backdrop of the standstill agreements that have been implemented, the aim is to draw up a viable overall financing plan. Accordingly, the Executive Board has today resolved to involve, in particular and at the earliest opportunity, the creditors of the EUR 400 million bond maturing on 22 September 2026 in the discussions.

The company will keep the capital market and the public informed of further developments in accordance with legal requirements.

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

Wer­bung Wer­bung

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com