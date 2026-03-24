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EQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works

31.03.26 19:14 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Other
Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works

31-March-2026 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Branicks Group AG: Standstill agreements reached for promissory notes maturing in March/April – Comprehensive financing plan in the works

  • Standstill agreements reached for promissory note loans maturing in March and April
  • Involvement of bondholders in the discussions
  • Comprehensive solution for liabilities targeted 

 

Frankfurt am Main, 31 March 2026. Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, has today entered into standstill agreements with the principal creditors of the promissory note loans maturing in March and April 2026, with a total nominal value of EUR 87.0 million, until the end of June 2026.

The discussions already underway regarding the refinancing of the financial liabilities due in 2026 will be continued and expanded. Against the backdrop of the standstill agreements that have been implemented, the aim is to draw up a viable overall financing plan. Accordingly, the Executive Board has today resolved to involve, in particular and at the earliest opportunity, the creditors of the EUR 400 million bond maturing on 22 September 2026 in the discussions.

The company will keep the capital market and the public informed of further developments in accordance with legal requirements.

 

 

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 



End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information has significant effect on the prices of financial instruments:

  

31-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2301794

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2301794  31-March-2026 CET/CEST

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