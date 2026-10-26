EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE publishes preliminary Q3 2026 figures and revises its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
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CANCOM SE publishes preliminary Q3 2026 figures and revises its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year
Munich, Germany, 26 October 2026 – Due to continued customer reluctance to invest, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is revising its revenue forecast for the current financial year 2026. The corresponding forecasts for the profitability indicators EBITDA and EBITA, however, are confirmed.
In the third quarter of the 2026 financial year, revenue fell short of the Executive Board’s expectations. Based on the preliminary figures available today, revenue stands at around € 412.0 million (Q3.25: € 423.9 million). EBITDA is expected to reach € 24.1 million (Q3.25: € 27.1 million) and EBITA approximately € 10.8 million (Q3.25: € 13.4 million).
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The structural demand for digitalisation remains high. However, longer decision-making cycles and project delays, particularly in the Workplace Segment, are having an impact on customer demand. In light of this, and based on an assessment carried out today of the expected business performance for the remainder of the 2026 financial year, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now anticipates the following development:
The CANCOM Group’s full quarterly report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
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Company issuing the announcement:
Contact / Person issuing the announcement:
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|EQS News ID:
|2422500
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2422500 26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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