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EQS-Adhoc: CANCOM SE publishes preliminary Q3 2026 figures and revises its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year

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EQS-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
CANCOM SE publishes preliminary Q3 2026 figures and revises its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year

26-Oct-2026 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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CANCOM SE publishes preliminary Q3 2026 figures and revises its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year

Munich, Germany, 26 October 2026 – Due to continued customer reluctance to invest, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE is revising its revenue forecast for the current financial year 2026. The corresponding forecasts for the profitability indicators EBITDA and EBITA, however, are confirmed.

In the third quarter of the 2026 financial year, revenue fell short of the Executive Board’s expectations. Based on the preliminary figures available today, revenue stands at around € 412.0 million (Q3.25: € 423.9 million). EBITDA is expected to reach € 24.1 million (Q3.25: € 27.1 million) and EBITA approximately € 10.8 million (Q3.25: € 13.4 million).

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The structural demand for digitalisation remains high. However, longer decision-making cycles and project delays, particularly in the Workplace Segment, are having an impact on customer demand. In light of this, and based on an assessment carried out today of the expected business performance for the remainder of the 2026 financial year, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE now anticipates the following development:

 

CANCOM Group Updated forecast 2026
Revenue € 1,650 to € 1,750 million
(previously € 1,750 to € 1,850 million)
EBITDA € 110 to € 130 million
(confirmed)
EBITA € 55 to € 75 million
(confirmed)

 

The CANCOM Group’s full quarterly report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.

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________________________________

 

Company issuing the announcement:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Straße 69, 80636 Munich
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX, Prime Standard)

Contact / Person issuing the announcement:
Lars Dannenberg

Investor Relations
+49 (0) 89 54054 5371
lars.dannenberg@cancom.de

 



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
EQS News ID: 2422500

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422500  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CANCOM nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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