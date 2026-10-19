EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE: Supervisory Board Resolves to Transition to IFRS Following First-Time Requirement to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Other/Strategic corporate decision
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In connection with the Company's first-time requirement to prepare consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year, the Supervisory Board of Cantourage Group SE resolved at its meeting today to transition the Company's consolidated financial reporting from German GAAP (HGB) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
A preliminary reconciliation of the 2025 consolidated financial figures from HGB to IFRS indicates significant positive effects on earnings and equity. These effects primarily result from differences in the accounting treatment of goodwill and share-based compensation plans.
A detailed pro forma comparison of the 2025 consolidated financial figures under HGB and IFRS will be published on the Company's website in early November 2026, following the completion of the audit of the 2025 consolidated financial statements.
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End of Inside Information
19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cantourage Group SE
|Feurigstraße 54
|10827 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@cantourage.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cantourage.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DSV01
|WKN:
|A3DSV0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48
|EQS News ID:
|2418358
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2418358 19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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