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EQS-Adhoc: Cantourage Group SE: Supervisory Board Resolves to Transition to IFRS Following First-Time Requirement to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Other/Strategic corporate decision
Cantourage Group SE: Supervisory Board Resolves to Transition to IFRS Following First-Time Requirement to Prepare Consolidated Financial Statements

19-Oct-2026 / 21:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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In connection with the Company's first-time requirement to prepare consolidated financial statements for the 2026 financial year, the Supervisory Board of Cantourage Group SE resolved at its meeting today to transition the Company's consolidated financial reporting from German GAAP (HGB) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

A preliminary reconciliation of the 2025 consolidated financial figures from HGB to IFRS indicates significant positive effects on earnings and equity. These effects primarily result from differences in the accounting treatment of goodwill and share-based compensation plans.

A detailed pro forma comparison of the 2025 consolidated financial figures under HGB and IFRS will be published on the Company's website in early November 2026, following the completion of the audit of the 2025 consolidated financial statements.

About Cantourage
Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to access the growing European medical cannabis market faster, more easily and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In doing so, Cantourage consistently ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards.
The Company offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 – DE000A3DSV01 (ISIN).
 

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End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstraße 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@cantourage.com
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
WKN: A3DSV0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48
EQS News ID: 2418358

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2418358  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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