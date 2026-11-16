EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Improvement in S&P Rating
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Other
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Düsseldorf, 16.11.2026 – CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503; WKN: 725750) ("CECONOMY") was informed that S&P Ratings has decided to improve the long-term credit rating of CECONOMY and its issue ratings on senior unsecured debt from BB (CreditWatch positive) to BBB (stable outlook).
Notifying Person:
Lisa Kopp
Head of Legal Corporate, M&A, Finance
+49 (0)841 6341278
lisa.kopp@mediamarktsaturn.com
End of Inside Information
16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7222
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51
|EQS News ID:
|2436028
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2436028 16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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