EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Improvement in S&P Rating

EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Other

CECONOMY AG: Improvement in S&P Rating



16-Nov-2026 / 16:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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Düsseldorf, 16.11.2026 – CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503; WKN: 725750) ("CECONOMY") was informed that S&P Ratings has decided to improve the long-term credit rating of CECONOMY and its issue ratings on senior unsecured debt from BB (CreditWatch positive) to BBB (stable outlook).

Notifying Person:

Lisa Kopp

Head of Legal Corporate, M&A, Finance

+49 (0)841 6341278

lisa.kopp@mediamarktsaturn.com

16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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