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EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover offer – Satisfaction of all closing conditions

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EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover offer – Satisfaction of all closing conditions

03-Nov-2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Düsseldorf, 3 November 2026 – CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503; WKN: 725750) ("CECONOMY") provides an update on the voluntary public takeover offer by JD.com for all ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz).

CECONOMY has been informed by JD.com that JD.com today received clearance from the European Commission under the European Regulation on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market. As a result, all closing conditions for the ongoing public takeover offer have now been satisfied.
Notifying Person:
Fabienne Caron
VP Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
+49 (0)211 5408-7222
fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
 


End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7222
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51
EQS News ID: 2427454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2427454  03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.