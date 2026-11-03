EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover offer – Satisfaction of all closing conditions
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
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Düsseldorf, 3 November 2026 – CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503; WKN: 725750) ("CECONOMY") provides an update on the voluntary public takeover offer by JD.com for all ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz).
CECONOMY has been informed by JD.com that JD.com today received clearance from the European Commission under the European Regulation on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market. As a result, all closing conditions for the ongoing public takeover offer have now been satisfied.
Notifying Person:
Fabienne Caron
VP Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
+49 (0)211 5408-7222
fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
End of Inside Information
03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7222
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51
|EQS News ID:
|2427454
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2427454 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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