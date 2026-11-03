EQS-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover offer – Satisfaction of all closing conditions

EQS-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

CECONOMY AG: Information on the ongoing public takeover offer – Satisfaction of all closing conditions



03-Nov-2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Düsseldorf, 3 November 2026 – CECONOMY AG (ISIN: DE0007257503; WKN: 725750) ("CECONOMY") provides an update on the voluntary public takeover offer by JD.com for all ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz).



CECONOMY has been informed by JD.com that JD.com today received clearance from the European Commission under the European Regulation on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market. As a result, all closing conditions for the ongoing public takeover offer have now been satisfied.

Notifying Person:

Fabienne Caron

VP Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG

+49 (0)211 5408-7222

fabienne.caron@ceconomy.de





End of Inside Information

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