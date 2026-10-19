DAX 25.623 +0,9%ESt50 6.204 +0,6%MSCI World 4.908 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,69 +0,0%Nas 26.140 -2,1%Bitcoin 73.633 +0,8%Euro 1,1225 -0,1%Öl 107,6 -2,0%Gold 4.181 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: Change to the dividend policy

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
NORMA Group SE
15.74 EUR 0.84 EUR 5.64 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Change to the dividend policy

19-Oct-2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Change to the dividend policy

Maintal, 19 October 2026 – The Management Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE000A1H8BV3) has resolved to amend the dividend policy in connection with the capital allocation resulting from the strategic priorities associated with the NewNORMA strategy.

NORMA Group’s capital allocation is guided by the financial ambitions of NewNORMA: For the period from 2026 to 2031, the company aims to achieve average annual revenue growth before currency effects of 1% to 3%. By 2031, an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% and cash conversion (defined as adjusted EBIT plus depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, less investments from operating business, the change in trade working capital, and cash outflows from income taxes, divided by adjusted EBIT) of more than 70% are targeted.

To date, the company has communicated a dividend policy based on a payout ratio of approximately 30% up to a maximum of 35% of adjusted consolidated net profit, provided that the future economic situation permits.

Werbung

With the launch of NewNORMA in fiscal year 2027, a dividend policy will take effect that is based on a payout ratio of at least 10% of the adjusted Group Net Income, provided that the economic situation and liquidity do not preclude this. The dividend will be paid annually (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting) for the preceding financial year.

The revised dividend policy maintains a reliable base distribution whilst at the same time increasing financial flexibility to invest in profitable growth and carry out potential share buy-backs. The latter will be carried out taking into account the company’s financial leeway and alternative uses of capital.

In addition, NORMA Group is announcing preliminary, unaudited figures for the third quarter of 2026. Revenue totaled 207.8 million euros, and the adjusted EBIT margin was 3.7%. The full interim statement will be published on November 3, 2026, as planned. The outlook for fiscal year 2026 is confirmed.

Werbung

Notifying person: Nikolaus Plagemann

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@normagroup.com

Tel.: +49 177 308 54 02



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
EQS News ID: 2417582

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417582  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle NORMA Group Aktie News

Werbung

NORMA Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NORMA Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
07.10.26 NORMA Group SE Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.10.26 NORMA Group SE Buy Warburg Research
20.08.26 NORMA Group SE Hold Warburg Research
12.08.26 NORMA Group SE Kaufen DZ BANK
12.08.26 NORMA Group SE Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.