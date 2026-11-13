EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
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Today, the Management Board of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN DE0006618309), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to carry out a capital increase with the exclusion of shareholders’ subscription rights by issuing up to 1,590,908 new shares. The Company’s share capital is to be increased against cash contributions by up to EUR 1,590,908, from EUR 25,364,090.00 to up to EUR 26,954,998.00, through the partial utilization of the authorized capital.
The new ordinary bearer shares (no-par value shares) will be offered exclusively to selected professional investors as part of a private placement. The placement price has been set at EUR 44.00 per new share.
The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further accelerate the Company’s growth.
End of Inside Information
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13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
|EQS News ID:
|2434796
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434796 13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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