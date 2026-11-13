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EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

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EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

13-Nov-2026 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Today, the Management Board of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN DE0006618309), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to carry out a capital increase with the exclusion of shareholders’ subscription rights by issuing up to 1,590,908 new shares. The Company’s share capital is to be increased against cash contributions by up to EUR 1,590,908, from EUR 25,364,090.00 to up to EUR 26,954,998.00, through the partial utilization of the authorized capital.

The new ordinary bearer shares (no-par value shares) will be offered exclusively to selected professional investors as part of a private placement. The placement price has been set at EUR 44.00 per new share.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further accelerate the Company’s growth.



End of Inside Information
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13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2434796

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2434796  13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.