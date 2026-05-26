EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other

CHAPTERS Group AG: CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA



13-Jul-2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Today, the Management Board of CHAPTERS Group AG resolved to raise its outlook for the organic growth of adjusted operating EBITDA for the 2026 financial year.

CHAPTERS Group AG now expects organic growthi of adjusted operating EBITDA above 22% for 2026, up from the previous outlook of the mid-teens percent range.

The upward revision is primarily driven by an acceleration of organic growth that is materializing faster and stronger than initially anticipated. Key contributors include AI and automation initiatives delivering efficiencies earlier than expected, value-based pricing initiatives and increasingly visible revenue and cost synergies from the build-out of industry clusters across the group.

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The outlook for organic revenue growth remains unchanged at the high single-digit percent range for 2026, with organic recurring revenue expected to grow in excess of that.

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i CHAPTERS defines organic growth as full year results for a financial year based on the relevant group structure as of June 30 of that financial year – compared to full year results for the same group for the previous financial year: For organic growth in 2026, the full year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 are compared to full year results for 2025 for the same group.