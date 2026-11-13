EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
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The private placement of the capital increase resolved on November 13, 2026, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights through the issuance of new shares, was successfully completed with the placement of 1,590,908 new shares. The placement price was EUR 44.00 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 70 million.
Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the Company’s share capital will increase from EUR 25,364,090.00 to EUR 26,954,998.00.
End of Inside Information
13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
|EQS News ID:
|2434806
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434806 13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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