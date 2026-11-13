DAX 26.750 -0,1%ESt50 6.387 -0,2%MSCI World 4.870 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 9,12 -3,5%Nas 25.129 -0,9%Bitcoin 62.348 -3,3%Euro 1,1028 -0,2%Öl 96,1 +0,3%Gold 3.879 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
CHAPTERS Group AG
43.70 EUR -1.95 EUR -4.27 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
CHAPTERS Group AG: Successful Completion of Private Placement of the Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved on November 13, 2026

13-Nov-2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

The private placement of the capital increase resolved on November 13, 2026, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights through the issuance of new shares, was successfully completed with the placement of 1,590,908 new shares. The placement price was EUR 44.00 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 70 million.

Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the Company’s share capital will increase from EUR 25,364,090.00 to EUR 26,954,998.00.



End of Inside Information

13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Werbung

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2434806

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2434806  13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle CHAPTERS Group Aktie News

Werbung

CHAPTERS Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CHAPTERS Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
11.03.08 Medical Columbus akkumulieren Independent Research GmbH
13.02.06 Medical Columbus kaufen Independent Research
02.09.05 Medical Columbus akkumulieren Independent Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.