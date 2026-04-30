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EQS-Adhoc: Circus Releases Preliminary Financial Results for FY2025

29.05.26 12:35 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Circus Releases Preliminary Financial Results for FY2025

29-May-2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Releases Preliminary Financial Results for FY2025

Munich, 29 May 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) today publishes preliminary figures for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

The financial year 2025 marked the company's operational market entry following four years of intensive research and development – with the successful completion of the R&D phase of its first AI robotics product, the commencement of industrial series production and the commercial launch of its patented technology.

System deliveries to customers have been ongoing since the fourth quarter of 2025, such that revenues for the past financial year reflect only a brief ramp-up period of a few weeks.

Revenue increased year-on-year to approximately EUR 1.5 million (prior year: EUR 0.25 million), in line with the company's published guidance. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -15.3 million (prior year: EUR -11.9 million), adjusted for acquisition- and transaction-related one-off effects as well as costs related to several capital increases (total EUR 3.2 million). Unadjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR -18.5 million.

Investments during the financial year focused on the continued development of proprietary core technologies in the areas of AI, robotics and control software for autonomous supply systems, as well as the build-out of industrial series production, international supply chains and operational structures to enable the global scaling of the technology from the current financial year onwards.

Through the acquisition of agentic AI company Fully AI and its entry into the defence sector, Circus has substantially expanded its technology portfolio in the past year and is already generating revenues in the defence sector in the current financial year.

The revenue and earnings figures cited for the financial year 2025 are preliminary. Final audited figures will be published by the company together with the 2025 Annual Report. The Annual Report 2025 will be published no later than 30 June 2026.

Investor Contact:

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE
Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com



End of Inside Information

29-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Straße 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2335944

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2335944  29-May-2026 CET/CEST

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