EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Werbung
Werbung
clearvise AG reviews dividend proposal in line with its dividend strategy and postpones Annual General Meeting
Frankfurt, 24 April 2026 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) resolved to carry forward in full the distributable profit for the 2025 financial year in the amount of EUR 3,550k and, for the time being, not to propose any dividend distribution to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The background to this decision is that the Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to review, at a later point in time, the possibility of a dividend distribution at this year's Annual General Meeting.
Werbung
Werbung
In order to enable a more informed assessment, prior to convening the Annual General Meeting, of the possibility of a dividend distribution and its amount, the Annual General Meeting is expected to be postponed to 31 August 2026. In the interest of shareholders, the rescheduling will allow the Company to await progress on the factors outlined above and, on that basis, to revisit, if appropriate, the proposed appropriation of distributable profit for the past financial year.
End of Inside Information
24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|clearvise AG
|Eschenheimer Anlage 1
|60316 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 247439232
|E-mail:
|info@clearvise.com
|Internet:
|www.clearvise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWXA4
|WKN:
|A1EWXA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314924
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2314924 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf clearvise
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf clearvise
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent