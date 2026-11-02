DAX 25.987 +0,7%ESt50 6.176 +0,7%MSCI World 4.862 -1,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,31 +0,4%Nas 25.761 +1,3%Bitcoin 69.449 -0,9%Euro 1,1208 +0,0%Öl 106,0 -9,9%Gold 3.952 +2,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-Adhoc: Considering the increasing risks to earnings performance, the init group is revising its EBIT forecast for the 2026 financial year

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
init innovation in traffic systems SE
33.15 EUR -8.45 EUR -20.31 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
Considering the increasing risks to earnings performance, the init group is revising its EBIT forecast for the 2026 financial year

02-Nov-2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

  • The Managing Board now anticipates group EBIT growth of up to 14 per cent (previously: up to 29 per cent)
  • Revenue forecast of EUR 380 to 410 million confirmed
  • Operating cash flow of EUR 32 to 38 million also confirmed

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) is revising its forecast for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2026 financial year. Considering the lower-than-expected contribution to earnings in the third quarter and heightened risks to the outlook for earnings, the Managing Board now anticipates consolidated EBIT to be within the range of EUR 33 to 37 million (previously: EUR 38 to 42 million). This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of up to 14 per cent.

The preliminary consolidated EBIT for the third quarter of 2026 amounts to EUR 1.6 million (Q3 2025: EUR 8.7 million). This has resulted in an EBIT of EUR 14.0 million for the first nine months of 2026 (30 September 2025: EUR 15.2 million). In addition to the unfavourable earnings mix, project valuation adjustments also had an impact, albeit limited.

Werbung

The revision of the EBIT forecast is based on several factors, including the Managing Board's assessment of a further deterioration in the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and its impact on the oil price resulting in a decline in market demand – particularly for short-term and high-margin additional orders – and increasing constraints on the availability of third-party materials. Based on the information available at present, it is not expected that the fourth quarter of 2026 will be characterised by above-average earnings as has been the case in previous years, and that these earnings will be sufficient to offset the weaker-than-expected results of the third quarter.

The market weakness, which is considered temporary, has affected all segments for the 2026 financial year as follows:

  • INIT Integrated Systems: EUR 32 to 34 million (previously EUR 34 to 36 million)
  • INIT Cloud Solutions: EUR 4 to 6 million (previously EUR 5 to 7 million)
  • INIT Passenger Intelligence: EUR 5 to 7million (previously EUR 7 to 9 million)
Werbung

The forecast for consolidated revenue of between EUR 380 and 410 million, and the expectation of operating cash flow between EUR 32 and 38 million are confirmed. According to the figures available, the init group generated revenue of EUR 91.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 85.1 million). In the first nine months of 2026, the company's consolidated revenue saw a 29 per cent increase to EUR 292.6 million (30 September 2025: EUR 226.9 million). Operating cash flow totalled EUR 6.7 million as at 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: EUR 33.3 million). The Managing Board anticipates a substantial enhancement in cash flow in the fourth quarter, attributable to advance payments from significant projects and the collection of outstanding receivables.

Please note that all financial figures quoted are provisional. The quarterly statement Q3/2026 will be published as planned on 12 November 2026.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com


End of Inside Information

02-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
EQS News ID: 2426672

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2426672  02-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle init innovation in traffic systems Aktie News

Werbung

init innovation in traffic systems Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für init innovation in traffic systems nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
04.09.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Warburg Research
14.08.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Warburg Research
01.07.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Warburg Research
24.06.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.