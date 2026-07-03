EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental AG Sells ContiTech Group Sector
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
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Hanover, July 4, 2026. Following approval by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, Continental AG today signed an agreement to sell its ContiTech group sector to Lone Star Funds. The agreed enterprise value amounts to 4.0 billion euros, plus potential performance-based components of up to 250 million euros in subsequent years.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, in particular clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities, as well as other standard closing conditions, and could be completed by the end of 2026.
With the planned sale of ContiTech, Continental is completing its strategic realignment and will focus on its core Tires business going forward.
Based on current plans, Continental expects the transaction to generate cash proceeds of approximately 3.1 billion euros upon closing. The final financial effects will depend on standard purchase-price-adjustment mechanisms and the timing of the transaction’s completion.
Continental intends to use the expected cash inflow to further reduce its financial debt following completion of the transaction and to distribute an estimated 2.5 billion euros to shareholders, either through a special dividend or through a combination of share buybacks and a special dividend.
With the half-year financial report, ContiTech will be reported as a discontinued operation. Continental is currently assessing the impact of the transaction on the outlook for the current fiscal year and will adjust it at a later date. However, the outlook for the Tires business area remains unaffected.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Max Westmeyer, Head of Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
04-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-13650
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2360218
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2360218 04-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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