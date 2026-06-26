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EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 24/06/2026, 20:54 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements

28.06.26 17:26 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Correction of a release from 24/06/2026, 20:54 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements

28-Jun-2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements

Frankfurt am Main, 24 June 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”) announces that the Management Board plans to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026. Branicks plans to publish its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026 on the same date.

This is based on the current status of negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders in particular regarding the refinancing and restructuring of the financial liabilities due in 2026, with the aim of securing a full extension of the maturity until 31 December 2030. The discussions are proceeding constructively; a conclusion is expected shortly. The Executive Board anticipates that the solution negotiated at that time will provide a solid foundation for the company’s future development.

The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed.

 

IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com

 


 


End of Inside Information
Changed circumstances / true information:

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Branicks Group AG sets out timetable for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements

Frankfurt am Main, 28 June 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (“Branicks”) announces that the Management Board plans to publish the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026. Branicks plans to publish its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026 on the same date.

This is based on the current status of negotiations with the creditors of the promissory note loans and the bondholders in particular regarding the refinancing and restructuring of the financial liabilities due in 2026, with the aim of securing a full extension of the maturity until 31 December 2030. The Executive Board anticipates that the solution negotiated at that time will provide a solid foundation for the company’s future development.

The forecast for the 2025 financial year, as revised on 23 December 2025, is expressly confirmed.

 

IR contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com

 

28-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2355264

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2355264  28-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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DatumRatingAnalyst
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DatumRatingAnalyst
11.07.2023DIC Asset HaltenDZ BANK
11.07.2023DIC Asset HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.05.2021DIC Asset NeutralOddo BHF
28.10.2020DIC Asset HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.07.2020DIC Asset HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.09.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
03.08.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
10.07.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
15.02.2023DIC Asset ReduceBaader Bank
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