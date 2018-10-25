EQS-Adhoc: Daniel Ducrey appointed as new CEO of Mobimo

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Daniel Ducrey appointed as new CEO of Mobimo



25-Oct-2018 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Daniel Ducrey appointed as new CEO of Mobimo

Lucerne, 25 October 2018 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG has appointed Daniel Ducrey as the new CEO of Mobimo. He will succeed Christoph Caviezel in April 2019. During an extensive selection process, the Board of Directors concluded that Daniel Ducrey's convincing personality comprehensive track record in the national and international real estate industry make him an ideal candidate for this position.

Daniel Ducrey will join the company on 1 March 2019 and will acquaint himself to the new role until taking over as CEO on 2 April 2019, the day after the Annual General Meeting.

The 54-year-old Daniel Ducrey is a graduated architect and began his professional career as a project manager at a general contractor. After 10 years in various management positions at Losinger Construction AG, he joined the Steiner Group Executive Board in 2009. Following the successful reorganization of the company's activities in Western Switzerland, he set up a subsidiary in India and served as CEO of the Steiner Group from 2015 to mid-2018.

Beatrice Koch proposed for election to the Board of Directors

Ms. Beatrice Koch (50) is proposed for election to the Board of Directors. Until mid-2018, Ms. Koch was an auditor and partner of Ernst & Young and was responsible, among other things, for numerous real estate mandates. In recent years, as a member of the management board of the audit department, she has also worked on key topics such as digitization, productivity, change management, personnel development and diversity. She is to replace Wilhelm Hansen as a member of the Audit Committee, who, as already communicated, will not be standing for re-election after 11 years on the Board of Directors of Mobimo due to his age. As announced at last year's Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2018, Christoph Caviezel will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2019.

In case of further inquiries please contact:

Mobimo Holding AG

Georges Theiler, Chairman of the Board

+41 41 420 75 40 or +41 76 491 74 49

g.theiler@sunrise.ch

www.mobimo.ch



About Mobimo:

Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of more than CHF 2.8 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 1 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.