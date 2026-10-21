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EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (“TFTC”) does not issue approval for the sale of the foodpanda business in Taiwan to A2G Holdings Inc. (“Grab”)

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Delivery Hero SE: Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (“TFTC”) does not issue approval for the sale of the foodpanda business in Taiwan to A2G Holdings Inc. (“Grab”)

21-Oct-2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Berlin, 21 October 2026 - Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) confirms that the TFTC has issued a press release today informing of its decision not to issue approval for the intended sale of Delivery Hero`s foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab.

 

Delivery Hero SE had announced the intended sale of its foodpanda business in Taiwan – through the sale of its subsidiary Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd. - to Grab (the “Transaction”) on 23 March 2026. The Transaction was subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals, including merger control approval by the TFTC.

 

The right to appeal remains unaffected by the TFTC decision. Under the agreed terms of the transaction, Delivery Hero has appropriate deal protections, including a break fee arrangement, subject to certain conditions.

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*************

 

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@deliveryhero.com 
 

Media Enquiries

press@deliveryhero.com

 

 

Person responsible for this publication:Andrea Ferraz Estrada

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

 

 

 

 

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Disclaimer

 

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

 

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Str. 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
EQS News ID: 2419236

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419236  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Delivery Hero nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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13.10.26 Delivery Hero Neutral UBS AG
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05.09.26 Delivery Hero Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.09.26 Delivery Hero Outperform Bernstein Research
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