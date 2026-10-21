EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (“TFTC”) does not issue approval for the sale of the foodpanda business in Taiwan to A2G Holdings Inc. (“Grab”)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

Delivery Hero SE: Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (“TFTC”) does not issue approval for the sale of the foodpanda business in Taiwan to A2G Holdings Inc. (“Grab”)



21-Oct-2026 / 10:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 21 October 2026 - Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) confirms that the TFTC has issued a press release today informing of its decision not to issue approval for the intended sale of Delivery Hero`s foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab.

Delivery Hero SE had announced the intended sale of its foodpanda business in Taiwan – through the sale of its subsidiary Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd. - to Grab (the “Transaction”) on 23 March 2026. The Transaction was subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals, including merger control approval by the TFTC.

The right to appeal remains unaffected by the TFTC decision. Under the agreed terms of the transaction, Delivery Hero has appropriate deal protections, including a break fee arrangement, subject to certain conditions.

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Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@deliveryhero.com



Media Enquiries

press@deliveryhero.com

Person responsible for this publication:Andrea Ferraz Estrada

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

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