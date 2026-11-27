EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse Group Receives Unconditional Clearance of Allfunds Acquisition from European Commission
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Merger
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Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse Group Receives Unconditional Clearance of Allfunds Acquisition from European Commission
Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse Group") today received merger control clearance from the European Commission for the proposed acquisition by Deutsche Börse Group of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Allfunds Group plc ("Allfunds") (the "Acquisition"). The European Commission cleared the Acquisition unconditionally upon completion of the initial review phase (Phase I).
With the clearance by the European Commission, a further condition to completion of the Acquisition has been satisfied. The completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the receipt of further clearances from supervisory authorities as well as the sanction of the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 by the competent English court.
Completion of the Acquisition is now expected in the first quarter of 2027.
Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 211 1 32 17
E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
End of Inside Information
27-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A2LQJ75
|WKN:
|581005, A2LQJ7
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900G3SW56SHYNPR95
|EQS News ID:
|2443446
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2443446 27-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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