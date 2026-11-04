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EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop refines its revenue forecast and raises its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Euroshop SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Deutsche EuroShop refines its revenue forecast and raises its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

04-Nov-2026 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Deutsche EuroShop refines its revenue forecast and raises its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year

Hamburg, 4 November 2026 – As part of the ongoing preparation of the nine-month figures as at 30 September 2026, the Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop SE has reassessed its expectations for the 2026 financial year based on current business performance.

Higher rents, proceeds from tenant settlements and a slight decline in costs have resulted in a net operating income (NOI) approximately €3 million higher than originally planned.

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Furthermore, one-off other operating income of approximately €4 million arising from the release of provisions for expected land transfer tax liabilities in connection with acquisitions in the 2023 financial year is having a positive impact on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which is now expected to exceed the previous forecast.

Furthermore, due to the rise in interest rates and the continued high level of cash and cash equivalents, the Executive Board expects interest income to be approximately €4 million higher than originally planned.

Taken together, these effects lead to a higher forecast for earnings before tax (EBT), excluding valuation gains or losses, than previously projected.

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Funds from Operations (FFO) are also expected to exceed the previous forecast. The one-off effect arising from the release of provisions for land transfer tax liabilities is not taken into account in the calculation.

Against this background, the Executive Board of Deutsche EuroShop SE is refining its revenue forecast and raising its forecasts for EBIT, EBT excluding valuation gains and FFO for the 2026 financial year.

The new forecast is as follows:

  • Revenue: €272 to €277 million (previously: €269 to €277 million)
  • Operating profit before interest and tax (EBIT): €220 to €225 million (previously: €211 to €219 million)
  • Earnings before tax (EBT) excluding valuation gains: €149 to €154 million (previously: €134 to €142 million)
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): €144 to €149 million (previously: €134 to €142 million)


Person responsible for this announcement: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations



End of Inside Information

04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop SE
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29
E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de
ISIN: DE0007480204
WKN: 748020
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736
EQS News ID: 2428638

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2428638  04-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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