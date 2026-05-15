EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Daniel Löhken appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Dr Kai Gregor Klinger appointed new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG: Daniel Löhken appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Dr Kai Gregor Klinger appointed new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



22-Jun-2026 / 20:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Potsdam, Germany, 22 June 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG (the “Company”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | Ticker symbol: DKG) will appoint Mr Daniel Löhken, currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective from 1 July 2026 for a term of three years. The appointment is made as part of a structured succession process, as Kyrill Turchaninov will step down from the Management Board as scheduled effective from 31 July 2026. Mr Löhken will resign from his mandate on the Supervisory Board effective from 30 June 2026. With effect from 1 July 2026, the Supervisory Board will elect one of its members, Dr Kai Gregor Klinger, as its new Chairman. Mr Sebastian Wasser remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG

Mr. Kyrill Turchaninov

CFO

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b

14482 Potsdam

Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517

Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599

E-Mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de



End of Inside Information

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