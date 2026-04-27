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EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Net Income for Q2 2025/26 – Goodwill Impairment – Update Full-Year Guidance

30.04.26 18:05 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
DOUGLAS AG: Net Income for Q2 2025/26 – Goodwill Impairment – Update Full-Year Guidance

30-Apr-2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 30 April 2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures used to prepare the DOUGLAS Group’s half-yearly financial statements for financial year 2025/26, the net loss incurred in the second quarter of 2025/26 amounts to a high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro figure, falling short of the analyst consensus of minus 9 million euros.
The deviation is primarily attributable to impairments amounting to a mid- to high-double-digit million euro figure on goodwill relating to the business activities in France and Parfumdeams/Niche Beauty, as well as further impairments on assets amounting to a low-double-digit million euro figure.

The guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 has been amended with regard to the adjusted EBITDA margin and is otherwise specified as follows:
  • Net sales: Expected at the lower end of the previously communicated guidance range of EUR 4.65–4.80 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 16.0% (previously: around 16.5%).
  • Net leverage ratio: Expected at the upper end of the previously communicated guidance range of 2.5x–3.0x.
The final results for the first half of 2025/26 will be published as scheduled on 12 May 2026.

A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS Annual Report 2024/25.
 


End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
WKN: BEAU1Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2319612  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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