EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Net Income for Q2 2025/26 – Goodwill Impairment – Update Full-Year Guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

DOUGLAS AG: Net Income for Q2 2025/26 – Goodwill Impairment – Update Full-Year Guidance



30-Apr-2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung

The deviation is primarily attributable to impairments amounting to a mid- to high-double-digit million euro figure on goodwill relating to the business activities in France and Parfumdeams/Niche Beauty, as well as further impairments on assets amounting to a low-double-digit million euro figure.



The guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 has been amended with regard to the adjusted EBITDA margin and is otherwise specified as follows: Net sales: Expected at the lower end of the previously communicated guidance range of EUR 4.65–4.80 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 16.0% (previously: around 16.5%).

Net leverage ratio: Expected at the upper end of the previously communicated guidance range of 2.5x–3.0x. The final results for the first half of 2025/26 will be published as scheduled on 12 May 2026.



A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS Annual Report 2024/25.

Düsseldorf, 30 April 2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures used to prepare the DOUGLAS Group’s half-yearly financial statements for financial year 2025/26, the net loss incurred in the second quarter of 2025/26 amounts to a high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro figure, falling short of the analyst consensus of minus 9 million euros.The deviation is primarily attributable to impairments amounting to a mid- to high-double-digit million euro figure on goodwill relating to the business activities in France and Parfumdeams/Niche Beauty, as well as further impairments on assets amounting to a low-double-digit million euro figure.The guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 has been amended with regard to the adjusted EBITDA margin and is otherwise specified as follows:The final results for the first half of 2025/26 will be published as scheduled on 12 May 2026.A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS Annual Report 2024/25.



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