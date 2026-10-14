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EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jean-Marc Bellaiche as Chief Executive Officer; Alexander van der Laan to leave the Management Board

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board
DOUGLAS AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jean-Marc Bellaiche as Chief Executive Officer; Alexander van der Laan to leave the Management Board

14-Oct-2026 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Düsseldorf, 14 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Douglas AG today resolved to appoint Jean-Marc Bellaiche as a member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Douglas AG with effect from 1 November 2026. The appointment is for a term of four years. Mr. Bellaiche succeeds Alexander van der Laan, who has decided to retire from active management. Mr. van der Laan will resign from his office as member and Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 October 2026.
 


End of Inside Information

14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
WKN: BEAU1Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947
EQS News ID: 2415634

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2415634  14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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