EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jean-Marc Bellaiche as Chief Executive Officer; Alexander van der Laan to leave the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Executive Board

DOUGLAS AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jean-Marc Bellaiche as Chief Executive Officer; Alexander van der Laan to leave the Management Board



14-Oct-2026 / 18:42 CET/CEST

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Werbung Düsseldorf, 14 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Douglas AG today resolved to appoint Jean-Marc Bellaiche as a member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Douglas AG with effect from 1 November 2026. The appointment is for a term of four years. Mr. Bellaiche succeeds Alexander van der Laan, who has decided to retire from active management. Mr. van der Laan will resign from his office as member and Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 October 2026.





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