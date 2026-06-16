EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Updated Guidance for 2025/26
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
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Düsseldorf, 18 June 2026 – In light of the Q3 business performance so far, the DOUGLAS Group adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025/26.
The guidance for the financial year 2025/26 is adjusted as follows:
End of Inside Information
18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000BEAU1Y4
|WKN:
|BEAU1Y
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2349226
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2349226 18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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