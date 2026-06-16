EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Updated Guidance for 2025/26

EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

DOUGLAS AG: Updated Guidance for 2025/26



18-Jun-2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST

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The guidance for the financial year 2025/26 is adjusted as follows: Consolidated net sales growth: 0 – 1% (corresponds to EUR 4.58 – 4.63 billion, previously: at the lower end of the guidance range EUR 4.65 – 4.80 billion).

Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 15.0% (previously: around 16.0%).

Net leverage ratio: 3.0x – 3.5x (previously: at the upper end of the guidance range of 2.5x – 3.0x). A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25.

Düsseldorf, 18 June 2026 – In light of the Q3 business performance so far, the DOUGLAS Group adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025/26.The guidance for the financial year 2025/26 is adjusted as follows:A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25.



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