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EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Updated Guidance for 2025/26

18.06.26 16:10 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
DOUGLAS AG: Updated Guidance for 2025/26

18-Jun-2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 18 June 2026 – In light of the Q3 business performance so far, the DOUGLAS Group adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2025/26.

The guidance for the financial year 2025/26 is adjusted as follows:
  • Consolidated net sales growth: 0 – 1% (corresponds to EUR 4.58 – 4.63 billion, previously: at the lower end of the guidance range EUR 4.65 – 4.80 billion).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 15.0% (previously: around 16.0%).
  • Net leverage ratio: 3.0x – 3.5x (previously: at the upper end of the guidance range of 2.5x – 3.0x).
A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25.
 


End of Inside Information

18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
WKN: BEAU1Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2349226

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2349226  18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Douglas AG

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