EQS-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2026: Earnings significantly above prior year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
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Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2026: Earnings significantly above prior year
Lübeck, April 16, 2026 – Following a decline in the same period of the prior year, Dräger’s net sales rose by 6.9 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.5 percent) in the first quarter of 2026, based on preliminary calculations. At around EUR 766 million, they were around EUR 26 million above the prior-year figure (3 months 2025: EUR 730.3 million). Both divisions were able to grow again: the medical division posted an increase of 5.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 1.1 percent) to around EUR 418 million (3 months 2025: EUR 413.1 million), while the safety division recorded an increase of 8.8 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 6.6 percent) to around EUR 338 million (3 months 2025: EUR 317.2 million).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to around EUR 18 million (3 months 2025: EUR 0.4 million). The EBIT margin rose to around 2.4 percent (3 months 2025: 0.1 percent). The main reason for this was the positive net sales development as well as the improvement in the gross margin to around 46.3 percent (3 months 2025: 45.8 percent). In addition, functional expenses fell by around EUR 2.7 million to around EUR 331 million (3 months 2025: EUR 333.7 million), partly as a result of a one-off payment for employees in Germany due to collective wage agreements in the prior year.
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Order intake increased by 3.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 0.5 percent) to around EUR 865 million (3 months 2025: EUR 860.8 million). Both divisions were able to contribute to growth: In the medical division, order intake rose by 5.2 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 1.3 percent) to around EUR 480 million (3 months 2025: EUR 473.7 million), while in the safety division it increased by 1.2 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -0.6 percent) to around EUR 385 million (3 months 2025: EUR 387.1 million).
Forecast for 2026
The full results for the first three months of the fiscal year will be published on April 30, 2026.
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Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
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End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23558 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2310086
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2310086 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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