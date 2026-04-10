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EQS-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2026: Earnings significantly above prior year

16.04.26 19:17 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2026: Earnings significantly above prior year

16-Apr-2026 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q1 2026: Earnings significantly above prior year

Lübeck, April 16, 2026 – Following a decline in the same period of the prior year, Dräger’s net sales rose by 6.9 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.5 percent) in the first quarter of 2026, based on preliminary calculations. At around EUR 766 million, they were around EUR 26 million above the prior-year figure (3 months 2025: EUR 730.3 million). Both divisions were able to grow again: the medical division posted an increase of 5.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 1.1 percent) to around EUR 418 million (3 months 2025: EUR 413.1 million), while the safety division recorded an increase of 8.8 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 6.6 percent) to around EUR 338 million (3 months 2025: EUR 317.2 million).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to around EUR 18 million (3 months 2025: EUR 0.4 million). The EBIT margin rose to around 2.4 percent (3 months 2025: 0.1 percent). The main reason for this was the positive net sales development as well as the improvement in the gross margin to around 46.3 percent (3 months 2025: 45.8 percent). In addition, functional expenses fell by around EUR 2.7 million to around EUR 331 million (3 months 2025: EUR 333.7 million), partly as a result of a one-off payment for employees in Germany due to collective wage agreements in the prior year.

Order intake increased by 3.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 0.5 percent) to around EUR 865 million (3 months 2025: EUR 860.8 million). Both divisions were able to contribute to growth: In the medical division, order intake rose by 5.2 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 1.3 percent) to around EUR 480 million (3 months 2025: EUR 473.7 million), while in the safety division it increased by 1.2 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -0.6 percent) to around EUR 385 million (3 months 2025: EUR 387.1 million).

Forecast for 2026
For the current fiscal year, Dräger continues to expect an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent (2.0 to 6.0 percent net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5 percent.

The full results for the first three months of the fiscal year will be published on April 30, 2026.

 

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53–55
23558 Lübeck, Germany
www.draeger.com

 

Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com

 

Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0
Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080
E-mail: info@draeger.com
Internet: www.draeger.com
ISIN: DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
WKN: 555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2310086

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2310086  16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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