EQS-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q3 2026: Earnings below prior year – net sales up – forecast confirmed
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Other
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Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q3 2026: Earnings below prior year – net sales up – forecast confirmed
Lübeck, October 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary calculations, Dräger generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 48 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 56.7 million). This includes customs duty refunds of EUR 20.1 million. The EBIT margin came to around 5.6 percent (Q3 2025: 6.8 percent).
The lower net sales growth in the third quarter of 2026 was offset by a disproportionate increase in functional expenses. At the same time, the comparison base was high: In the third quarter of 2025, EBIT more than doubled due to significant net sales growth driven by catch-up effects and moderate cost development.
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Net sales increased by 1.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 2.1 percent) to around EUR 851 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 833.3 million). Net sales in the safety division rose by 4.1 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 5.3 percent) to around EUR 381 million (Q3 2025: EUR 362.0 million). In the medical division, net sales declined by 1.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -0.4 percent) to around EUR 469 million, ending slightly below the prior-year level (Q3 2025: EUR 471.3 million). The Group’s gross margin increased to around 47.5 percent (Q3 2025: 45.6 percent). The main reason for this was the customs duty refunds.
Order intake rose by 7.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 8.2 percent) to around EUR 926 million (Q3 2025: EUR 856.1 million). The main growth driver was safety, with a strong increase of 20.2 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 21.7 percent) to around EUR 452 million (Q3 2025: EUR 371.4 million). This development was due in particular to high demand in the regions Germany, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. In medical, order intake fell by 3.0 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: -2.2 percent) to around EUR 474 million (Q3 2025: EUR 484.7 million).
Business performance in the first nine months of 2026
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Net sales rose by 5.3 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 4.7 percent) to around EUR 2,454 million (9 months 2025: EUR 2,343.5 million). Both divisions contributed to this increase: The safety division recorded growth of 6.5 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 6.4 percent) to around EUR 1,087 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,021.2 million), while medical recorded an increase of 4.4 percent (net of currency effects; nominal: 3.4 percent) to around EUR 1,367 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,322.3 million). The Group’s gross margin went up to around 46.8 percent (9 months 2025: 45.1 percent).
EBIT increased by almost half to around EUR 112 million (9 months 2025: EUR 77.1 million). The EBIT margin also improved significantly to around 4.6 percent (9 months 2025: 3.3 percent). EBIT included one-off effects of EUR 27.9 million from refunded customs duties. Of this amount, EUR 7.8 million was attributable to the second quarter and EUR 20.1 million to the third quarter. Part of these refunds – EUR 3.8 million in total – relates to customs payments from the current fiscal year and is therefore recognized with no impact on earnings.
Forecast for 2026
The quarterly statement will be published on October 29, 2026.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations:
Corporate Communications:
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23558 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Aquis, Stockholm, BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75
|EQS News ID:
|2416044
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2416044 14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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